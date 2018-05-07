It's officially the second week of May, and the warmth of spring has finally arrived. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and the bright weather is allowing everyone to finally break out their favorite pair of shorts. If you think the gorgeous energy in the air is the only thing you have to look forward to, you've got another thing coming. As of May 7, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Gemini, and Scorpio. For these signs, this week will feel like a walk in the park. However, they won't be the only ones having a good time. I'll be real with you and say that every single sign in the zodiac should be able to bask in the astrological bliss.

Other than Mercury and Uranus squaring Mars and making everything a lot more unpredictable and aggressive, the planets are enjoying the springtime euphoria as much as you are. Venus is still in optimistic and flirtatious Gemini, flushing the social scene with peace and harmony. Pluto will also take a break from the stress of its retrograde and form a trine with the sun, propelling you to not only become more acquainted with your deepest and most secretive self, but also feel comfortable with it.

Of course, it won't be all fun and games. With Mars in Capricorn and Mercury in Aries, you'll feel motivated and inspired to work hard and bring yourself closer to achieving your wildest dreams.

Taurus: You’ll Feel Like You Can Accomplish Anything

With Taurus season still fully underway, you're at the top of the food chain, baby. The sun is revving the engine in your first house of the self and you are overflowing with confidence, self-esteem, and the stamina to do whatever you set your mind to. With the sun opposing Jupiter this week, your hunger for life will exceed. You'll feel compelled to expand your horizons, learn as much as you can, and push yourself to new limits. There is more of everything right now. You will not be OK with yourself if you don't go after it.

Mercury will catch up with the sun in your first house by the end of the week. Since this is also your money planet, you can expect to be able to talk your way into financial prowess. If you put in enough hard work, you'll attract all the wealth in the world.

Gemini: You Will Love Your Own Company

The sun is still shimmering in your 12th house of spirituality, and you're enjoying the fruits of your imagination. This week, you'll reacquaint yourself with your greatest friend of all: yourself. Instead of keeping up with every social event in town, you'll prefer your own company.

With Venus in Gemini lighting up your first house, your attitude toward life will be in the right place, and everyone will be scrambling to know you. The whole world will be attracted to your magnetic energy, so make sure you choose the right people to be vulnerable with. As Venus squares dreamy and magical Neptune, your intuition will be at its strongest and suddenly, you will be able to see everything in your life with a transformative clarity. Take difficult realizations in stride, knowing that everything will eventually be fine if you compromise.

Scorpio: You're Going To Feel So Dreamy And Romantic

With Venus, your love planet, and the sun in your seventh house of partnerships, your whole world is all about romance, harmony, and affection. However, it won't be all daydreams and saccharine love letters; it will be full of tumultuous excitement that you'll always look back on fondly. Even though there might be challenges as Venus squares Neptune, surviving these disagreements will add spice to your social circle and bring you a lot closer to your loved ones.

I know your life may be standing on wobbly legs lately as Pluto, your ruling planet, bulldozes its way through retrograde. However, the fact that the sun will form a trine with Pluto offers you a respite from all the drama. This week, things will be flowing smoothly, and for once, it will be a lot easier for you to find yourself.