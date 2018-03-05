If you've been moving softly and dreamily through the waters of Mercury in Pisces, you better put on your seatbelt. Mercury in Aries 2018 begins on Mar. 6 and it's going to zap a jolt of energy into your life. Mercury rules over how we communicate with others and the zodiac sign it's currently occupying has a massive influence over our correspondence.

Aries is an unstoppable fire sign and it's not known for second guessing itself or watering down opinions to make them easier for others to swallow. This sign is filled to the brim with vitality and lets nothing get in the way of what it wants. Aries will help you to say what you mean, regardless of what everyone else thinks. You'll become more direct about your needs and this confidence will make you feel invincible, like the only thing you need to do in order to get what you want is ask for it. Who knew it was so simple? Well, Aries did.

However, on Mar. 22, Mercury will also be going into retrograde. When a retrograde happens in a sign as wild and untamed as Aries, things can definitely get complicated. However, if you're well-prepped for what Mercury in Aries has in store for us, you'll have nothing to worry about.

Be Honest With Others

When Mercury is in Aries, there's no time to beat around the bush. You need to get straight to the point. If you're normally someone who spends forever mulling things over, weighing all the pros and cons, this is going to be an especially transformative time for you.

Mercury in Aries wants you to know that there's nothing to be afraid of. Even if your honesty alienates a few people, it will bring you closer to those who truly matter. If your candor screws up a few opportunities, they were never the right opportunities for you in the first place. When you're truthful with yourself, everything else falls into place.

Remember to have conviction in your words. Let those words be followed by a course of action. Be direct about your needs and don't let anyone else's opinion dictate what you want from life.

You need to know who you can trust. Mercury in Aries will help you figure that out.

Spearhead New Ideas

You'll feel like you can conquer anything you set your mind to during Mercury in Aries. It's one of the most confident signs in the zodiac and this will rejuvenate your self-esteem, making you fall head over heels in love with yourself.

When an idea enters your mind, grab onto it with all your might and don't you dare let it slip away. The energy from Mercury in Aries mentally prepares you for any challenge, especially the challenge that lies within yourself. That nagging voice at the back of your head holding you back? Well, the roar of Aries is louder and it'll drown out the sound of your pesky inner-critic. Take advantage of your boldness and let it guide you into the great beyond.

Think Twice Before Taking Action

The only downside is that Aries will also make you feel more impulsive, maybe even downright abrupt or blunt with others. Miscommunication during this time is to be expected and Mercury retrograde happening in Aries only increases the probability. Beware of the word vomit that may ensue.

Being unapologetically honest definitely helps refocus your values and cut the unnecessary junk out of your life. However, you may be so instinctive right now that you'll say and do things you don't actually mean. Just because a thought enters your mind doesn't make it true. It doesn't mean that you necessarily agree with it.

The best way to prevent these communication blunders from occurring is to take a moment and think before you speak. Seems obvious enough but with your confidence all maxed out, you might not be so careful. As long as you keep your impulsivity in check, there's no reason to worry. And hey, if you do offend someone without meaning to, just take a moment to apologize and explain yourself. It's not a sign of weakness. During Mercury in Aries, owning up to your mistakes is the greatest sign of strength.