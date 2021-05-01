As a Cancer, security in every area of your life is essential. Since the year began, you've been on an expansive journey upward and outward. During the second week in May, your spiritual growth will really be on the upswing. Aries season brought new heights to your career endeavors, and Taurus season is bringing unity and opportunity to your social networking ventures, keeping you very much booked and busy. Opportunities have been knocking on your door and you've been eagerly accepting them. Well, your growth-minded attitude will really start to pay off in the days to come. On May 13, 2021, Cancers will have the best day, because you'll get a much-needed boost to further assist in your desire to grow, learn, and evolve spiritually. You may actually be asked to slow down, prioritize your emotional well-being, and look within.

Taurus season has allowed you to elevate your networking abilities, and you've been able to form some beneficial connections with those around you. Despite being an independent cardinal sign, you've embraced working with others who share similar goals as you, prompting others to call on you for potential opportunities. Your reliability and calm, sympathetic nature makes you easy to work with, and creates room for you to continue to grow and evolve with your peers. As a sensitive individual, your empathetic nature is supported by your spiritual belief systems and practices. This foundation is getting a positive nudge in the right direction this month.

Here's why May 13, in particular, will be the perfect day to prioritize your personal growth:

Fabio Formaggio / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

May 13, 2021 Will Be A Growth-Oriented Day For Cancer

Jupiter will enter into the sign of Pisces, one of its signs of rulership, on May 13. Since Pisces governs over your ninth house of higher wisdom, spirituality, and travel, your ability to expand your present endeavors through spiritual techniques will be at an all-time high. This is an ideal period to set intentions, go with your gut, and prioritize your spiritual path. Jupiter is the planet of abundance and growth, and in its home sign, it has access to the resources it needs in order to work in your favor. Its presence in a water sign is also beneficial, and it will offer a deepening of emotional intelligence and wisdom.

Since the ninth house also rules travel, this is a perfect day to plan a relaxing retreat, or go on a staycation or (safe) vacation to recharge your emotional and spiritual batteries. If you've been feeling weighed down by all of your newfound responsibilities and relationships, this is the time to take a well-deserved break. Along the way, you may find yourself intrigued by newfound spiritual practices. Giving them a try will likely provide you with profound new outlooks on life, leaving you refreshed with new perspectives to unpack in your career and relationships.