You may think of Taurus season as a time of patience and low-key energy. And yes, earth signs tend to take a more pragmatic and practical approach to life. However, that doesn't mean there isn't so much excitement and abundance slated to surround you by the time this astrological season is over. In fact, you'll experience powerful surges of hope and positivity this week, and you'll feel it even more intensely if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of May 10, 2021. If you were born with your sun or rising sign in Taurus, Scorpio, and Pisces, then you have so much to look forward to.

You may feel like there's change in the air and that's because there is; good change, in fact. On May 11 at 2:59 p.m. ET, a new moon in Taurus will take place, encouraging you to lay down the foundation for goals that can be achieved on a physical and material level. It's a beautiful time to assess your finances and decide whether it's time to save up for a specific purpose or to make a purchase that you know you've earned. Taurus likes things that it can build from the ground up, so trust in your ability to be patient, diligent, and committed.

The real excitement arrives on May 13. This is when Jupiter — planet of adventure, expansion, and growth — will enter its home sign of Pisces. This beautiful and highly anticipated transit will give Jupiter all the power it needs to spread the love, cheer, and inner exploration that you know you've been craving. Not only will the level of compassion flowing around you increase, but you'll also feel more connected to your imagination and your creative side.

Taurus: You're On The Verge Of An Exciting New Beginning

This week, you're letting go of so much baggage, Taurus. In fact, you're forgiving yourself for who you've been in the past and believing in who you are becoming in the future. You're evolving so much and you may be changing at a rapid pace. However, you may still be feeling mournful of your past and inhibited by what you once were. This week, you should work on reinforcing your self-love, self-confidence, and your commitment to your personal growth. The cosmos are pushing you toward success, but you need to be willing to take risks in the process.

Scorpio: You're Unlocking Your Creative And Romantic Side

You're about to experience a major creative breakthrough, Scorpio, and it all begins this week. Prepare for a highly enjoyable, artistic, and romantic next few months, because Jupiter is officially activating your fifth house of pleasure and self-expression. This will increase your desire for a more meaningful experience of life, pushing you to try things that bring you joy and to prioritize the things that make you happy. Life is way too short to promise yourself that you'll do that fun thing "later." There's no time like the present, Scorpio.

Pisces: You're About To Feel So Much More Lucky

So many good things are coming at you, Pisces. Seriously, when Jupiter enters Pisces this week, you're going to feel as though everything just matters more. You may feel more inspired and you may feel more open-minded and open-hearted. This transit will encourage you to travel, learn new things, and take a chance on spontaneous adventures. But most of all, this experience will teach you to own the fullest expression of your identity and to refuse to make yourself small. You may think you need to make yourself smaller in order to feel like you fit in, but that's all about to change. Why not try to stand out?