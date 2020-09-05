Demi Lovato and her fiancé Max Ehrich have been lighting up social media with their adorable relationship, and it hasn't slowed down yet. From sweet text messages to flirty Instagrams and their sweet engagement pics, it's clear that Erich and Lovato are so into each other. The latest post expressing their chemistry is Max Ehrich's Instagram listening to Demi Lovato's "Concentrate," and it's seriously cute.

On Friday, Sept. 4, Ehrich took to Instagram with a video of himself in his car, jamming out to Lovato's "Concentrate" from her 2017 album Tell Me You Love Me. While he captioned the post, "my whole heart," the text on his video revealed he and Lovato were apart at that moment. "I can't even," he wrote. "Miss u beyond baby but I feel like you're with me when I hear these masterpieces." In his video, Ehrich responded to the song by shaking his head in disbelief and wonder at her vocals. The track is a bit of a deep cut given that it wasn't chosen as a single from the album, but it has become a favorite among Lovato's hardcore fans. The song clearly made Ehrich super emotional, and the clip proved he loves his future wife's artistry just as passionately as her fans do.

The video came shortly after Lovato shared a text conversation between her and her fiancé on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 3. Lovato decided to share the screenshots with her fans and tell them she's "still reprogramming" her "thinking around body image with the most loving fiancé." The screenshots revealed Lovato was getting her hair done, as she snapped a selfie to send to Ehrich. He responded with, "Awwwww babyyyy," and a photo of himself wearing a mask. "I love you and ignore my double chin," Lovato replied, before Ehrich shut it down. "I love every part of you baby," he said. Lovato, who's been very open about her body image struggles, replied, "Wait don't ignore it!!! Appreciate it!!! YES BABY!!!"

The star recently turned 28 on Thursday, Aug. 20, and Ehrich posted a birthday tribute for Lovato on Instagram with a slideshow of pics. "Words fall short baby," he wrote, "You light up this world & i am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé. I keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. Can’t wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. Happy 28th, my angel," he finished.

On July 23, Ehrich and Lovato announced their engagement, which was somewhat a shock since the pair had only dated for four months prior, although some fans may have seen it coming. The couple both shared their engagement photos, alongside captions that showed just how excited they are to get married.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' — something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy-like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," Demi wrote on Instagram. "@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," wrote the star.

It's pretty clear that Ehrich is Lovato's biggest superfan, but she's also his fangirl, so it's a match made in heaven.