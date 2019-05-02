Marvel Fans Think They've Actually Spotted Katherine Langford In 'Avengers: Endgame'

13 Reasons Why fans had something major to get excited about last fall when it was announced that Katherine Langford was joining the cast of Avengers: Endgame in a mystery role, but they were in for a letdown when they actually went to see the movie. Despite a ton of hype around what her role could be, Langford actually does not appear at all in Avengers: Endgame... or, at least, not for long enough where you will notice her. But, some Marvel fans have spotted Katherine Langford in Avengers: Endgame, it seems, and it is no wonder why we all totally missed her in the movie.

Spoiler alert: This post will contain light spoilers from Avengers: Endgame. Although Langford was reported to have already shot scenes for Avengers: Endgame when her casting was announced last fall, the superhero mega-movie must have cut her scenes from the film's final version. Langford does not make any notable appearances in Endgame, and the end credits do not list her among the actors in the film. And unlike before the movie had came out, Katherine Langford's IMDb profile now no longer lists Avengers: Endgame among her credits.

But despite all that, some incredibly sharp-eyed Marvel fans think they actually spotted Langford in a very brief cameo in the movie. During the diner scene early in the movie where we first meet Professor Hulk, Katherine Langford can briefly be seen walking by in the background outside the diner window.

Of course, this cameo is so laughably tiny that it really amounts to nothing at all, but at least it is some confirmation that Katherine Langford really was working on Avengers: Endgame and that her scenes wound up getting cut. That does not mean that Langford's character will not appear in future Marvel movies, though. She was most likely cut from Endgame simply because the movie was already so long and the story was meant to focus on the franchise's core characters rather than introducing new ones. But those cut scenes may still make it to the big screen in Marvel's upcoming Phase 4.

Unfortunately, we are still totally in the dark about who Katherine Langford was meant to play/possibly will play in the future in the MCU. Some of the most popular fan theories have guessed that Langford could have been cast to play a grown-up version of Tony and Pepper's daughter Morgan Stark, or possibly as Hawkeye's protégé Kate Bishop. Both of these remain very feasible possibilities, since we will likely be seeing Morgan Stark grow up in the MCU as the years go on, and Disney's upcoming streaming service Disney+ has actually picked up a Hawkeye spinoff series that will introduce Kate Bishop as a main character.

If Katherine Langford is playing Morgan Stark, then it does not seem too likely that she will show up very often in future Marvel movies, but if she is Kate Bishop then she will be helming her own streaming series. There is also the chance that Langford was not cast as either of these roles, so we will just have to hope that future Marvel movies provide an answer for this.