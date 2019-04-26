Katherine Langford's 'Avengers: Endgame' Character Was Cut & I Have Questions

The Avengers: Endgame cast is stacked. In addition to the series regulars from the Avengers films, and the leftover casts from the various standalone films who survived the Snappening, there are a ton of cameo appearances from the A-listers who have appeared over the years in supporting roles. But despite the laundry list of characters and actors, fans are perplexed by the one they can't find. Where is Katherine Langford's Avengers: Endgame character? Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow.

The 13 Reasons Why star was announced as joining the cast rather late in the process. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame did their principal photography back to back in 2017, before Thor: Ragnarok or Black Panther came out, and before Captain Marvel even filmed, which accounts for some of the discrepancies in characterization in places. That doesn't mean Endgame was finished though, blockbuster tentpoles of this magnitude have reshoots and additions done throughout the process, as scenes are added, or taken away, or sometimes re-filmed because the director discovered they need a different take on it.

Langford's casting was announced back in October of 2018, which is later than one might have liked, but according to reports at the time, her work had already been done. So... where is it?

There were suggestions Langford could be playing a variety of roles. One was grown up Cassie, who turns into a teenager while father Scott Lang is trapped in the Quantum Realm. But no, that character is played by Emma Fuhrmann. Another rumor had her playing Hawkeye's protege, Kate Bishop. But Bishop wasn't in the film. Instead, Hawkeye was training his daughter, Lila, who is played by director Joe Russo's daughter, Ava Russo.

A third rumor was that she was Morgan Stark, Pepper and Tony's daughter, all grown up, since she posted an Instagram with herself in a red wig. But Morgan only appears as a 5-year-old in the film, and besides, she's got dad's dark brown hair. Strike three.

So who was she playing? And where did that character go? During an Instagram Q&A on April 25, someone asked her just that:

Her response: "......"

Now, to be fair, the Q&A occurred technically before the film came out. First previews started in the states at 6 P.M. ET, and the Q&A was mid-afternoon. So Langford may have felt she was in no position to discuss her appearance (or lack thereof) because it would be giving away spoilers. But it only adds to the fan frustration that they were had somehow.

Then again, considering the length of the film, Langford could have been in it and was cut out. Ken Jeong, for instance, is an actor who improvs like mad whenever he's filming, and his character, the security guard at the storage facility Scott pops into when he's released from the Quantum Realm, literally had zero lines. One can be pretty sure that's not because he didn't say anything while filming, but a runtime issue.

Perhaps Langford will turn up in a deleted scene when the DVD comes out. Until then, fans will just have to wonder.