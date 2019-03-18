Avengers: Endgame is surrounded by mysteries and questions right now, but one of the most puzzling for Marvel fans is who newly added cast member Katherine Langford will be playing in the movie. The 13 Reasons Why star was added to the cast last fall, but Marvel has yet to reveal her role, which has spurred on a ton of theories. So just who is Katherine Langford playing in Avengers: Endgame? The most recent trailer may have finally revealed the mysterious new addition.

Marvel buffs have been speculating about which comic-book character Katherine Langford could bring to life in Avengers: Endgame since her casting was announced. Some of the theories have felt more likely than others, and the theory that she would play a grown-up version of Ant-Man's daughter Cassie Lang was debunked when Emma Fuhrman was cast in that part. But three Marvel characters have risen up as the most likely for Langford to be portraying in the new movie:

1. Tony Stark and Pepper Potts' Daughter

One of the biggest theories that has been all but confirmed about Avengers: Endgame is that time travel will be a major aspect of the movie. Not only would time travel give the Avengers a shot at reversing Thanos' snap, but it could also show the heroes what their futures hold. We already know an older version of Scott Lang's daughter Cassie is in the movie, and Gwyneth Paltrow even said that Tony and Pepper have a child together in the future.

This theory was spurred on even more when Katherine Langford shared a photo of herself with red hair on Instagram, rocking a similar color to Pepper's hair.

2. Kate Bishop

One eyebrow-raising scene in the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer may have actually shown us Katherine Langford's character, although it's not totally clear. A quick scene in the trailer shows Hawkeye training a female apprentice in archery. Unfortunately, we do not get a good enough look at this woman to be able to tell if it is Langford or not.

Marvel

But Marvel fans are already pretty sure that this character is Kate Bishop, the hero that takes over Clint Barton's codename of Hawkeye after he trains her. It is totally possible that this be Katherine Langford's role.

3. Moondragon

This final theory may sound like the most far-fetched, but there is actually a solid argument to be made for Katherine Langford playing the Marvel Comics character of Moondragon in Avengers Endgame. Moondragon is a powerful telepath and martial artist with a shaved head who is among the most powerful heroes in the comic books.

Marvel

A Reddit theory pointed out that Avengers: Endgame would be the perfect time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to introduce Moondragon, since she is so connected to Thanos. Born on Earth as Heather Douglas, Moondragon watched her parents die at Thanos' hands when he first landed on Earth. She went on to train her psychic powers on Thanos' home planet of Titan, and then returned to Earth to fight Thanos alongside the Avengers.

Previous movies also set up Drax the Destroyer's anguish over Thanos killing his wife and daughter. Well, in the comics, the soul of Moondragon's father becomes bound to Drax, meaning that Drax could actually be lamenting the death of Moondragon and her mother all this time. If Katherine Langford does join Endgame as Moondragon, it could mean for a touching reunion for Drax.

Of course, all we can do is speculate for right now. We will know who Katherine Langford is really playing when Avengers: Endgame comes out on April 26.