The New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Is Everything You Ever Wanted & More

Last weekend, Captain Marvel smashed into theaters, going higher, further, and faster than anyone so far at the 2019 box office. As the film continues to shatter records, Marvel is jumping aboard to ride the wave of anticipation for Avengers: Endgame next month, dropping the second full-length trailer. The new Avengers: Endgame trailer both harkens back to the early days of the franchise, while giving fans a glimpse of the future.

There's also now an official Avengers: Endgame synopsis, heralding the arrival of Captain Marvel into the superhero family, as well as the elevation of Ant-Man to a full member of the team.

Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War and half the life in the universe instantly dissolved. Now a ragged group of surviving warriors, including Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, and the Hulk works to counteract the Mad Titan’s genocidal action. Since our heroes couldn’t stop Thanos the first time, what makes them think they can win in a rematch? The answer may be in overwhelming power, thanks to Captain Marvel, or in the tiniest spaces between atoms accessible to Ant-Man. Avengers: Endgame will rewrite the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. When it’s all over, nothing will be the same.

Check out the trailer, which features both characters, along with the surviving members of the original team.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

"Whatever it takes." The film will argue that the stakes have changed with the arrival of these new characters. (Also, let's face it, everyone is looking forward to how Carol fits in with the group.) However, the real change is in the attitude. In Avengers: Infinity War, the prevailing attitude is "No one should die for this." Even those who openly volunteered, nay, begged, to be allowed to die so that Thanos could not complete his mission were refused the dignity of sacrifice. There the Avengers' motto was "Leave no one behind," and viewers saw precisely what that got them. Half a universe, gone.

Thanos won in Infinity War because he was willing to do whatever it took to succeed. Now, finally, those trying to stop him have realized that the only way to counter him is to do the same.

Marvel

All that being said, the real effectiveness of this trailer is the "then and now" aspect of it. Fans have spent nearly a decade and change with Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America. Their journeys from Phase I through to Endgame is what has been bringing audiences back and back again. Some have a hard time believing this is the end for them. But like all comic book stories, eventually, the mantles must be passed to a new generation.

It is all but a given that Chris Evans will leave the role of Captain America, and Robert Downey Jr. may depart as Tony Stark as well. "Whatever it takes" is the mantra, and chances are it may take losing more than one of these characters before the world is righted once more.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on Friday, April 26, 2019.