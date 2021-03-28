In astrology, there's always something to look forward to. Even when you're going through difficult transits or your horoscope is a lot more harsh than you'd like it to be, there's always a cosmic light at the end of the tunnel. The planets are always always moving; always activating different parts of your birth chart in new and exciting ways. The magic may not last forever, but it always returns in due time. In fact, if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 29, 2021 — Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces — then magic is definitely on the way.

The magic begins immediately once this week begins. On March 29, Mercury — planet of communication — and Neptune — planet of empathy and spirituality — will join together to form a conjunction. This will bring sensitivity and sentimentality into your conversations, inspiring kindness and understanding. It will also jumpstart your creative thinking, helping you imagine the unimaginable. If this energy leaves you feeling off-kilter, there is plenty of positive reinforcement on the way.

On March 30, Venus — planet of love — will sextile Saturn — planet of commitment and longevity — bringing your relationships down to earth and supporting them with reliability and dependability. This support will encompass other areas of your life on March 31, when the sun forms a sextile with Saturn. This will help you build yourself up and respond to situations maturely and gracefully.

Your mind is also titillating with intelligence and intensity this week. On April 2, Mercury will sextile Pluto — planet of transformation and investigation — pushing you to get to the bottom of everything and dig for deeper truths.

The following zodiac signs will love the astrology that's headed their way. Here's why:

Aries: You're Feeling Confident About Your Power And Importance

This week, you're being graced with love, attention, and all sorts of powerful vibrations. You're learning more about who you are and what your strengths are. In fact, you might find that your position in your communities is being strengthened. People are looking up to you as a leader and finding the time to recognize everything you bring to the table. You may even find yourself tapping into your leadership abilities and taking all sorts of people under your wing. Don't sell yourself short, Aries. But also, make sure you use this power for good.

Sagittarius: You're Feeling Romantic, Creative, And Supported

The cosmos are sending you a rush of inspiration this week. Not only are you feeling more playful and fun, you're also more open to self-expression and wearing your heart on your sleeve. So much of the apprehension surrounding the act of putting yourself out there rests on your fear of being judged. However, this week, the cosmos are supporting you every step of the way. You may find that people are going out of their way to tell you what a great job they think you're doing. Listen to the praise and let go of the negativity, Sagittarius.

Pisces: You're Feeling Extra Artistic, Imaginative, And Visionary

You're already a creative zodiac sign, Pisces. After all, you're ruled by expansive Jupiter and spiritual Neptune, making you a zodiac sign that's simply out of this world. However, this week, you're taking that creativity to new heights. You're seeing things in a bright and vivid new way and processing your artistic thought patterns in ways that other people could only envy. However, creativity can only come to you if you're willing to be vulnerable and get in touch with your emotions. This is not easy, but it's also necessary. Embrace it.