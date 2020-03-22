There's no greater feeling than reading your horoscope and knowing your headed for a wonderful time. If you're an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, it's you who's headed for that wonderful time, because March 23, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs.

Thanks to Aries season, fire signs are having the time of their life. Aries season is full of passion, drive, and fight, which is exactly the temperature fire signs like it most. With a new moon in Aries taking place on March 24, the week is jumping off with a bang. When the moon is new, it's the perfect time to start a new project, set a fresh intention, and let go of the past so you can focus on the future. A new moon in Aries is like a burst of raw potential that you can mold into your desired shape. This is not the time to think small. If you can dream it, you can achieve it. Aries lets nothing stand in its way, so why should you?

It's not just fire signs who will be having a fun time this week, because everyone will appreciate what the cosmos have planned. By March 27, Venus — planet of love, friendship, and luxury — will form a trine with optimistic and adventurous Jupiter. I know Aries season is all about going after your heart's desire, but with Venus trine Jupiter in transit, your heart's desire might just come to you. Venus trine Jupiter is marked by new friendships, exciting new memories, wonderfully pleasurable moments, and everything that encompasses a good time.

You're attracting positive energy left and right this week, but if you were born under the influence of Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, the sky truly is the limit.

Aries: You're Becoming A Stronger And More Confident You

This week, you have a powerful opportunity to grow immensely, Aries. But first, you need to start believing in what a bad-ass you really are. Luckily, that shouldn't be too difficult. In fact, you probably feel like there's nothing stopping you from accomplishing everything you desire and becoming the person you've always wanted to be.

Before you get ahead of yourself, remember that you're exactly where you're meant to be. You're in this moment because you're strong enough to tackle everything life is throwing your way. Let that fill you with enough confidence to push you forward.

Leo: You're Breaking Through Barriers And Making Waves

What's standing in your way, Leo? More likely than not, nothing, because so many of the blockages in your life are of your own creation. Fear exists in your own head and it's prevented you from trying new things and stepping out of your comfort zone for far too long.

Luckily, those days are over, and this week, you're being encouraged to begin a journey where the destination doesn't necessarily matter. It's about all the beautiful things you learn along the way. Life is meant to be lived, Leo. Make sure you spend this week living it to the fullest (while staying safe, of course).

Sagittarius: The Creative Juices Are Flowing Your Way

You don't need to force creativity to happen, Sagittarius. This week, you should stop thinking about it and start letting it happen naturally, because the cosmos want you to tap into your inner artist. Now's the time to have a frank conversation with your inner child and listen to their needs. What does your joy look like? What does uninhibited creation look like in your hands? Creativity is raw and it doesn't listen to rules or regulations. Let yourself mess around a little and watch all the awesome things that happen.