If you were born under the influence of Taurus, Capricorn, or Pisces, you're in for a real treat, because you've hit the astrological jackpot. March 2, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs, and while I'm not promising them the world, I am promising that there are plenty of awesome things in store.

Even though Mercury may be retrograde, it's not enough to put a stop to all the fun. Besides, all Mercury retrograde does is force you to see things from a different perspective. Unless you're totally rigid in your routine and stubborn about your ideas, what's so negative about that? You might even see things from a more beautiful angle when Mercury Rx forms a sextile to Venus — planet of love and luxury — on March 4. On that very same day, Venus will enter its home sign of Taurus, flushing the cosmos with sensuality, romance, indulgence, and every gift that Venus can bestow upon the universe. When Venus is in Taurus, Venus is functioning just as it should be, so let this transit bring you all the love and all the beauty.

By March 8, the sun will join forces with dreamy, compassionate, and mystical Neptune, encouraging empathetic connections and imaginative thinking. Even though Neptune can certainly be an exhausting and disorienting planet, it's also responsible for storytelling, art, and romance. Choose to see the bright side and you will. Later that same day, Venus will also connect with eccentric and innovative Uranus, encouraging you to go against the grain and befriend new people who challenge your beliefs.

Taurus: You're Feeling Attractive And In Love With Who You Are

Venus — your ruling planet — has just entered your sign, sending all of her blessings directly to you. The Venus return is a time of self-love, romance, and a little more attention from everyone else than usual. People are jumping at the chance to befriend you and bask in your magical light. The world is opening for you like an oyster, so you might as well make a necklace out of its pearls. Feel free to indulge, partake, and create. This is your time to shine, Taurus. It won't last forever, so make sure you enjoy yourself.

Capricorn: You're In The Mood For Some Romantic Gestures

Is that romance I'm seeing in your future? My crystal ball is telling me "yes." If you're single, you might find that all sorts of people are in the mood to approach you and mingle. You're extremely crush-worthy at the moment, Capricorn, so let a little romance melt your heart. If you're in a relationship, it's time to spice things up and remind each other just how much you adore each other. This is your chance to re-energize your connection with your lover, so feel free to get as sugary sweet as you please.

Pisces: You're Feeling In Touch With Your Expansive Imagination

You create your world, Pisces, and you know that better than anyone. You're so good at visualization that you can transport yourself to alternate realities just by imagining them. This week, your imagination is becoming all the more vivid, so you might as well use it to ignite your creativity, dream of your future, and connect with your emotional inner world. You may even be intuitively receiving important information this week, so pay attention to any revelations you have. While the truth is not set in stone, your revelations may be a missing piece to a puzzle.