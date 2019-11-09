Make Sex With An Air Sign Even Hotter With These 3 Tips

If you have been, or will be, hooking up with an air sign, then you know how sensual the experience can be. And while astrology isn't the only factor that determines personality, chances are, your Libra, Gemini, or Aquarius partner is talkative, kind, attentive, and spontaneous in bed. Lucky you! These are all qualities that can make sex enjoyable and interesting, to say the least, but if you're looking for ways to make sex with an air sign even hotter, the tips you should keep in mind are written in the ~stars~.

For starters, you probably already know that air signs value learning, connection, and creativity, but this can also apply to sex. Communication should always be a key part of any sex you may be having, but when your partner is an air sign, chances are they'll be extra down to talk about all your turn-ons and desires. They'll also probably be willing to discuss and try new things in bed, and be looking for ways to keep sex both physically and mentally stimulating.

Whether you've got an Aquarian friends-with-benefits, a Libra crush, or a Gemini lover, here's what you should keep in mind when taking sex with an air sign to the next level.

1. Make Your Dirty Talk Extra Dirty hobo_018/E+/Getty Images Air signs really value connection and communication. So apart from vocalizing consent and telling your partner what you want, why not make communication a little extra sexy with some dirty talk? You can heat things up by sending your partner some sexy texts like, "I can't stop thinking about kissing you," and, "When are you done for the day? I’m horny and want to see you." You can even take the extra step and kick your dirty talk up a notch while you're in bed. Sexuality educator Jamie J. LeClaire told Unbound some good suggestions are, “I want to feel your fingers inside me,"“I really want to ride you right now," and “I want you to come over here and feel how wet I am," among others.

2. Put Your Kinkiness To The Test Air signs like to follow their curiosity and are always looking to expand their repertoire of skills. If both parties are consenting and within their comfort zones, consider looking into exploring BDSM together. Sex educator Mickie Woods recommends making a kink checklist, commonly called a yes-no-maybe list. You and your partner sit down and mark how likely you're willing to try kinky activities — impact play, sensation play, spreader bars, anal sex, and more — in bed. Is this activity a "yes,” “no,” or “maybe?" Make a chart and mutually decide how far you're willing to go. Suggestion: Since air signs tend to be so talkative all the time, a bit gag or any kind of sexual gag might be a delightfully kinky choice.