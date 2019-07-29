Um, did you know July 29 is National Lipstick Day? Because I most certainly did not, but now that I'm aware, I'm applying a generous coat of my fave shade and justifying this opportunity to shop for some more go-to options. ICYMI, Macy's National Lipstick Day Sale 2019 blows all other deals out of the water, because the massive retailer's sale features savings on virtually all the best lipstick brands. I'm talking NYX, Urban Decay, Tarte, ABH, even lipstick legend MAC Cosmetics — and that's not even the complete lineup, honey! Read on to ensure you know all the day's best deals, so you can celebrate National Lipstick Day appropriately (Aka, by online shopping!).

To commemorate what might as well be the most important day of the year, Macy's is offering specific discounts on some of the biggest beauty brands in the biz, and to made the deals even sweeter, all lip products purchased on July 29 will have a free gift with purchase included, too. That's online and in stores, people! Macy's isn't here to play; they came hard with the deals! Shoppers will receive a set of two lip-shaped tube squeezers in a cute holographic pouch, and let me take a moment and tell you why that's such a damn good GWP. Do I need a tube squeezer, aka a product that makes it easier to push out the last remaining bit of makeup from a mostly-used up tube? Yes, of course I do. Do I want to drop some coin and buy one? No, ma'am, I do not. I want to use that money to by lipsticks, obviously! And therefore, this GWP is particularly clutch.

Plus, these are honestly the cutest tube squeezers I've ever seen:

Courtesy of Macy's

Okay, okay, onto the individual deals. If you're looking for the best budget option, Macy's is offering 30% off of all NYX Cosmetics lip products, and considering they usually cost about $8 apiece at most, that's quite the deal!

Some products, like the Slim Lip Pencil ($3, originally, $4, macys.com), will cost as little as $3:

Moving on to more high-end brands, shoppers can snag 50% off of all Tarte Cosmetics lip products, as well as take advantage of a BOGO sale on Urban Decay's Lo-Fi Lip Mousse. Hi, yes, I'll be doing both! Two lippies for the price of one is right up my alley, TYSM.

There's also 40% off of the Smashbox Be Legendary Lipsticks ($13, originally $21, macys.com). I'll be buying peachy nude staple "Famous," obviously:

Buuuut wait, there's more! How does a BOGO deal on all Anastasia Beverly Hills liquid lips, lip glosses, matte lipsticks, lip primers, and lip palettes sound? Pretty good to me! Clinique is offering a buy two, get one free option, and Estee Lauder are offering a BOGO deal on their Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipsticks, too. There are almost too many good deals, TBH. I don't even need this many good lipsticks — but rest assured, I'll be buying them. I can't resist.

Origins will be offering 30% off of their Blooming Bold Pretty Pouts Set ($32, oiginally $45, macys.com), which is a $60 value:

Last but not least, we have the ever-iconic MAC Cosmetics. Shoppers can receive statement shade "CB96" Frost Lipstick totally free with any $25 MAC purchase, as well as a novelty lipstick bullet-shaped cannister with any $50 MAC purchase. So cute! To shop these deals before they disappear at the end of the day, hit up the Macy's site or visit your local store before National Lipstick Day ends. Otherwise, you'll just have to wait for next year!