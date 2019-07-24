Considering the fact that I own at least five or six Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palettes — Modern Renaissance, Riviera, Soft Glam, Subculture, Sultry, and the Norvina Palette are just a few of the top of my head — it's a little wild to thing I don't own a single liquid eyeliner by the brand. After all, I never complete an eye look without a swipe of black liner before my mascara, but since they've has never released a liquid liner of their own, I've always had to resort to other brand's formulas to top off my ABH eyeshadows with a good wing. Finally, though, that's about to change, and if you're wondering when the Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Liner drops, you've come to the right place. It's literally all I want to talk about — and I'm not the only one.

Norvina, ABH's brand president and daughter of the iconic Anastasia Soare herself, loves getting feedback from the brand's fans when creating new products for the line, and when she reached out via Twitter last month to pick her customers' brains, requests for a myriad of products came rolling in. Of course, liquid liner ranked high on the suggestion list, but fans had no idea their prayers would be answered so soon.

I really like that Norvina crowdsources for product ideas — it ensure ABH releases exactly what their customers really want:

And of course, it's no surprise that liquid liner was suggested quite a lot:

The above shows that fans were crossing their fingers for a liquid liner in Anastasia Beverly Hills's 2020 collection, so imagine how thrilled they were to see one announced on the brand's Instagram just a month later:

Talk about answered prayers! The brand-new liner will be dropping on August 15, so shoppers certainly won't have to wait til 2020 to snag it.

Of course, Twitter's beauty community is beyond thrilled:

TBH, I'm pretty thrilled too. While at first glance, it might seem like nothing special, this black liquid liner, simply packaged in ABH purple, really packs a punch. The water-based gel formula is designed to apply smoothly and dry quickly to a matte finish, with a longwear edge that won't feather, flake, or fade. It's also cruelty-free and vegan.

BTW, it's a felt tip, which I personally love:

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

Honestly, I'd pay pretty much anything for an ABH-formulated liquid liner at this point, so the fact that it isn't too pricey is a majorly unexpected bonus. This baby will retail for just $18, meaning I only have to sacrifice one $20 bill (So, like, three days of Starbucks.) to snag it. Most of the liquid eyeliners on the Sephora site (Excluding their V affordable Sephora Collection picks!) start at at least $20 and go upwards in price, with the most expensive retailing for $75, so $18 is quite a steal.

ABH, you've done it again. Consider me sold:

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

Like I mentioned earlier, the simply-named Liquid Liner drops August 15, when you can shop it online and in-store at all of the brand's U.S. retailer. On the 16, it goes international, and after that, expect pretty much everyone to be wearing it. Sorry, @ old liquid liners! The beauty community is moving on to bigger and better things — or should I say, wings. (Winged liner, get it?)