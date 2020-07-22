Lucy Hale & Colton Underwood's Astrological Compatibility Is Promising

Let me preface this by saying I have no idea whether or not these two are actually an item. I will say, however, that Lucy Hale and Colton Underwood's astrological compatibility is pretty close to perfect. Rumors about the two started swirling on July 15, when the actor and the former Bachelor were spotted hiking the Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles together. According to a source for TMZ, the maybe-couple has reportedly gone on a few "casual hike dates," and an insider reportedly told People they connected over Instagram DMs. "They are very casually dating," the source for People added. TBH, I'm into it, especially since their zodiac signs are totally compatible.

Hale was born on June 14, which makes her a Gemini. Underwood's birthday falls on Jan. 26, making him an Aquarius. Gemini and Aquarius make one of the strongest pairings out there, and it's not just because they're both air signs. Both Gems and Aquarians tend to be wildly intelligent and curious individuals who challenge each other in the best kind of way. Their shared spontaneity makes them perfect partners for adventuring, and they always find new ways to surprise each other. Basically, an Aquarius-Gem relationship is anything but boring.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There's a reason why Geminis tend to be popular: They're so easygoing and adaptable that everyone wants to be around them. Positivity queen Hale certainly exudes Gem energy, and as she told W in June 2019, she likes to spend time with people who also see the glass as half-full. "...you are who you surround yourself with, so surround yourself with people who lift you up," she said. Back in Jan. 2013, she even told Seventeen she doesn't "really believe in cliques," adding, "I think everyone can be friends with everyone." Geminis are social butterflies, and it seems to me Hale could get along with just about anyone.

As well as being outgoing and energetic, Gems are also whip-smart, though that causes them to overthink everything they do. As a result, the twins of the zodiac tend to be totally indecisive, which is why they distract themselves with constant company and stimulation. Hale confessed to Cosmopolitan in Jan. 2020 that she used to fear being on her own. "When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself," she said. Though she's become far more independent, there's no denying that Hale is a Gemini through and through — just ask the Gemini constellation tattooed on her arm.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perhaps the only people who can keep restless Geminis constantly guessing are Aquarians. Aquarius is the most uninhibited and individualistic sign out there, so it makes sense Underwood is known as the rule-breaking Bachelor. I mean, he dumped his two finalists and hopped a fence in order to pursue Cassie Randolph, which is only something an Aquarius could pull off. "...without hesitation, without even thinking, I was just like, screw it. I'm over this thing. Let's do it," Underwood said of the moment during an Aug. 2019 interview with This American Life. Aquarians are rebels with a cause, y'all.

The best thing about Aquarius-Gem relationship is that these two bring out the best in each other. An Aquarius' sureness and openness can help Geminis form opinions and stick to them, while a Gem's mellow nature allows Aquarians to chill for once. Gems and Aquarians are truly a dream team, so if Hale and Underwood actually are a thing, I have a good feeling about them.