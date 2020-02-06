Lucy Hale’s Zodiac Sign Says She’s A Clever & Intriguing Partner

Lucy Hale is killing it. She's starring in the Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene and her latest horror movie, Fantasy Island, hits screens on February 14. On top of that, she's reportedly living her best single life, and is content to wait for the right kind of person to catch her fancy. But that makes perfect sense for a Gemini, Lucy Hale’s zodiac sign (she was born June 14, 1989). Hale celebrated her 30th birthday last June, a turning point the actor told Cosmopolitan was incredibly freeing and empowering. "It feels nice to just not give a f*** about certain things,” she told the publication. And that includes wasting time with the wrong person. “When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself,” Lucy explained to Cosmopolitan. “Now, I’m at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.”

As for what Hale is looking for in a partner, well, that sums up exactly what you’d expect from a Gemini. “I used to be really drawn to, like, damaged people who had been through some shit,” she said. “Now, I’m like, You can be nice but not boring. Nice but not a dud.” While Hale may be single and in no rush to mingle, here's what we can surmise about what it's like to be loved by her, when she's ready, based on her zodiac sign.

For Gemini, Love Starts With A Mental Connection.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The quickest way to a Gemini’s heart is through their mind. That's because what’s attractive to this clever and witty sign starts with a mental connection. They’re very smart and extremely curious, so when you catch a Gemini's attention they focus all their energy into getting to know you better. It can feel like the rest of the world has faded away when they turn their attention to you. If you can intrigue a Gemini and, even more importantly, keep them laughing, you’re well on your way to winning their affections.

Life Is Exciting With A Dynamic Gemini.

Gemini’s quick mind requires stimulation and variety, so they’re always seeking out new experiences and variety. They abhor a rut, so Gemini is always trying new things, from the latest restaurant to thrill-seeking adventures and travel. There’s never a dull moment with a Gemini because they hate the feeling of boredom. This can make them the most dynamic and thrilling partner for the right person who shares their passion for new adventures or is at least interested in trying to keep up.

Gemini Can Lose Interest Quickly If They Get Bored.

While Gemini’s pursuit of excitement and fresh experiences can make them very enticing and exciting, it can also make them tricky to hold onto. That’s because, if a Gemini gets bored, they lose interest quickly. This results in them being branded as fickle, but Gemini completely owns who they are. And unlike Sagittarius, the other sign with a reputation for moving on quickly, Gemini’s connection to Mercury, the planet associated with communication, means they’ll give you a heads up if they feel like the relationship is getting too routine for their liking. If those conversations are left unheeded and nothing changes, however, you can count on this air sign blowing out of your life.

When A Gemini Commits, They’re Extremely Loyal.

Knowing that Gemini can lose interest quickly can be daunting, but the right partner has nothing to fear. That’s because, when they’re properly matched with someone who excites their intellect and then their heart, Gemini is fiercely loyal and protective of their partner. They’ve been through plenty of connections that weren’t right for them, which means they also know when they’ve found the match that is.

The future looks bright for Hale, who is hitting her stride both in her career and her confidence. This Gemini is a force to be reckoned with. And while it’s just a matter of time before someone comes along who is worthy of snagging her heart, Hale has made it clear she’s waiting around Mr. Right anymore. She’s just too busy crushing it in Hollywood.