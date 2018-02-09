It's safe to say that pretty much everyone (myself included) is 100 percent fed up with Logan Paul's blatant immaturity... and it finally looks like YouTube is over him, too. Although the company reacted a little too slow for my liking, they finally responded with the consequences that I personally feel Paul deserves. Most recently, Logan Paul's YouTube ad revenue has been temporarily suspended, and I'm really hoping that his "fame" is finally over.

According to The Verge, YouTube tweeted on Feb. 9, announcing that they are "temporarily suspending" all advertising across Paul's channels because of his “recent pattern of behavior." Suspending ads for famous YouTubers consequently stops their source of income from the ads — and apparently, Paul's income added up to be over one freaking million per month. That is beyond unbelievable, and I am seriously mind-blown.

A source from YouTube told The Verge their reasoning for suspending ads on Paul's channels — and although they claim that it was a difficult choice, they're obviously super unhappy with all of the negative attention he's brought to their business.

A YouTube spokesperson gave The Verge a statement, which said,

After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily suspend ads on Logan Paul’s YouTube channels. This is not a decision we made lightly, however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behavior in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community.

This isn't the first action YouTube has taken against Paul in response to his terrible behavior. On Jan. 10, YouTube officially make the decision to take Paul off of Google's top-tiered preferred ad program, and they also dropped several of his projects. These included his upcoming YouTube Red movie, called The Thinning: New World Order, which had been in-the-works. It was a sequel to the his 2016 film, called The Thinning.

Paul's bad behavior initially started when he filmed an apparent dead body in Japan's Aokigahara forest, more commonly known as the Suicide Forest. Although the video was quickly removed from YouTube, the footage reportedly showed Paul gawking at the body, laughing, and making insensitive jokes. It was inappropriate and wrong, and although he provided viewers with apologies via Twitter claiming he had learned some major lessons, everyone still seemed to be totally over his antics.

After his apologies and a short vlogging hiatus, I thought Paul was done, and I returned to my merry life. But instead, he decided to post a video of himself tasing a dead rat, and a lot of people — including animal rights activists from PETA — were straight up pissed.

Per Variety, YouTube has addressed that they aren't censoring their creators' content production. However, advertising partners can decide to refuse running ads against "objectionable" content. They are reportedly trying to improve their site's “brand safety” for advertisers, and are going to start manually reviewing videos in their Google Preferred program. YouTube will also be setting new guidelines for creators in their ad-revenue program, to prevent this from happening again.

YouTube has made it clear that the company isn't happy with Logan Paul. In addition to his controversial video from Japan's Suicide forest, he's openly supported prohibited content, like the Tide Pod challenge (which he reportedly tweeted about and then deleted). And now, he's under fire for tasering a dead rat. In all honesty, nobody wants to see that. Goodbye YouTube revenue — that is, until further notice.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.