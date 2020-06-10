When you're taking your vitamins or doing your skincare routine, you might think about what's actually in the products you use every day. Are they sustainably sourced? Are there ingredients in them that could be causing more harm to your body than good? If you're using the body mineral sunscreen, elderberry syrup, or any of the other products from Live Better by CVS Health, you don't have to ask those questions. This new wellness brand, courtesy of CVS Health, is all about delivering honest and helpful goods for you and the planet.

According to the official press release via CVS Pharmacy, Live Better is making quality, trendy ingredients like ginseng, ashwagandha, and charcoal — among others — more accessible and affordable. In the past, when the healing magic of those natural herbs and minerals was first being explored, you might have only been able to find them in very specific locations. You may have wandered into specialty grocery stores or the depths of the Internet to find a bamboo toothbrush or vegan vitamin D-3 tablets. That's not the case anymore. Live Better by CVS Health released over 80 new products themselves, which may be worth adding to your usual morning or night routines.

The best part? Some of these products will come with a story, so you can learn exactly how and where it was made. According to the official press release, the "back stories" will be located on the packaging or online and will detail how the product was sourced, and what sustainable practices were upheld. In addition, many of the products will be labeled as USDA-certified organic, non-GMO project verified, gluten-free, vegan, or cruelty-free.

“We are committed to creating quality, innovative and industry-leading products that empower our customers to make self-care a part of their everyday health,” Brenda Lord, Vice President of Store Brands stated in the press release. “Holistic wellness is a personal journey. With the unveiling of so many new Live Better product offerings, customers have access to high-quality ingredients that reflect the latest wellness trends, at a good value."

Be sure to look out for those labels and the price tags. They may be very good for your wallet or wellness budget. For example, the bamboo toothbrushes only cost $4.99. They're also made from Moso bamboo, so that pandas aren't stripped of their main food source. And if you're in the market for green blend powder, you might want to check out the Organic Marine Green Blend Powder — which you can toss into your smoothies for an extra boost of iron. An 8-ounce container costs $25.79, and the ingredients included are organic kelp, chlorella, and spirulina.

You can check out the full line of products in store or online. Live Better by CVS Health has its own section on the CVS Health website, so picking up your sustainably-made products is easy. You can enjoy reading about how solar or wind power was used, and ultimately feel better for using products that are thoughtful to their core.

Also, you can feel calm knowing that all supplements and vitamins in the line meet CVS Pharmacy's "Tested to Be Trusted" standards. Third-party testing has been done to ensure that what's written on the label is true. So, don't wait another second to add pure wellness to your morning routine. Your body and the planet will love you for it.