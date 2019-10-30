Lili Reinhart Is The New Face Of COVERGIRL, & She Looks Amazing

Easy, Breezy, Beautiful is back, baby! Today marks some very exciting news: Not only is Lili Reinhart the new face of COVERGIRL, but the brand is bringing back their iconic slogan once and for all. Cue the fireworks! It's time for celebration! I grew up spending my shopping money on COVERGIRL products at my local drugstore, and I also happen to be a huge Reinhart fan, so today could not be more exciting for me.

Admittedly, I don't watch Riverdale anymore, because seriously, what is it about now? Regardless, I remain a die-hard fan of Lili Reinhart and her incredible personality. If Riverdale did one thing right, it was introducing us to an incredible cast, and Reinhart is my personal fave! I first connected with her when she took to social media for a little acne real talk; the actress doesn't pretend to be perfect, and doesn't fake a filtered life, and it's because of this so many people stan her, myself included. When I heard the news that she'd be the next COVERGIRL, I couldn't have been more thrilled. COVERGIRL made the right choice, y'all!

“We’re excited for Lili to join our COVERGIRL family as she embodies a woman who is unapologetically herself," said Erika Woods, COVERGIRL's VP of Marketing, in a press release.

“Each of our COVERGIRLS have their own unique story and giving them a platform to share their personal view of beauty has always been a foundational reason behind the brand’s talent roster," Woods continued in the press release. "It is truly an iconic moment to be inaugurated into a long line of COVERGIRLS who represent culture, beauty, self-expression and individuality in an accessible and real way," she said.

I couldn't agree more! Plus, Reinhart's makeup game is always on point:

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

She loves dewy, fresh skin, but isn't afraid to experiment with some bolder shades on the eyes, cheeks, and lips:

Araya Diaz/WireImage/Getty Images

I think her Met Gala 2019 look proved that, don't you?

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"I have always been a huge believer in embracing one’s uniqueness and finding ways to feel good in your own skin,” said Reinhart in COVERGIRL'S press release, and her frankness regarding acne in the past is cold hard proof of this. “Since I was 13, makeup has been an incredible source of confidence for me and a tool that can be used to enhance the natural beauty that exists in all of us," she continued, "I am so honored to partner with COVERGIRL, an iconic brand that is inclusive of anyone who finds the joy in playing with makeup."

We won't see Reinhart on any posters until Spring 2020, but until then, the brand does have some other exciting news...

Courtesy of Covergirl

Y'all, they're bringing back their iconic slogan, "Easy, breezy, beautiful"! The brand ditched its signature saying back in October of 2017, introducing the new mantra, "I am what I make up." While the new slogan was powerful, I'm glad to see they've gone back to the old one. It's just classic COVERGIRL! Plus, Reinhart's glam looks easy, breezy, and beautiful at all times, so like, it fits.