There's something unique about every season, but in my opinion, there's nothing more magical than seeing the leaves change color. And that magic is intensified when the sun enters Libra during the autumn equinox on Sept. 23. As much as all the signs will experience hints of that magic, these zodiac signs will have the best 2019 Libra season: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.

If you've ever wondered what makes a Libra so darn irresistible, you're not the only one. Despite being blessed with Venusian beauty and charm, those born under this cardinal air sign have the innate ability to create harmony within their surroundings; it's almost as if their elegant essence can decorate the atmosphere all on its own.

Where is Libra located on your birth chart? This is where the sun — and lady Venus — will energize and revitalize you throughout the season. Keep your balance and don't forget to meet someone halfway!

On that note, here's what's in store for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius this season:

Gemini: You're Dazzling In The Spotlight

Smile for the camera, Gemini. It's time to come out of your shell — you won't regret it! Let's face it, you were in your feels during Virgo season, and that's totally understandable. With the sun shedding light over your domestic fourth house of home and emotional foundation, you likely felt the need to retreat and overthink things, which is what you typically do when you're stressed.

However, that was then and this is now. Although, I will say, I'm glad you got some rest because Libra season's going to be lit. With the sun pirouetting through your expressive fifth house of love, creativity, joy, and passion, your extroverted twin will more than likely take the wheel. Needless to say, this is an excellent time to create, celebrate... and, lady Venus' personal favorite, flirt!

Libra: You're Sparkling With Alluring Charms

Happy birthday, sweet Libra. I hope you're celebrating this blessed trip around the sun... even if the party lasts all season long! You might've felt more introverted than usual throughout Virgo season — not to mention extremely critical — but that's only because you were stuck in the 12th house. Before being reborn during your solar return — aka your birthday — the sun makes one last pit stop via your secretive 12th house of closure, karma, and all things behind the scenes; hence, your introspective mood.

Now that the sun has finally reached the exact same place it was on the day you were born, the universe is giving you a chance to start again. Are you ready to celebrate? You're probably feeling a lot more energized than usual, so this is your official cue to start living your best life. Self-love is the best love, so don't hesitate to put yourself first during this time. The sun, Mercury, and lady Venus are on your side.

Aquarius: You're Channeling Your Inner Blogger

You survived the eighth house, Aquarius. (The eighth house has everything to do with transformation, so it wouldn't surprise me if you underwent intense change during this time.) Virgo season felt like a big magnifying glass zooming in on everyone's flaws, which is why there was so much work to be done last season.

However, now that the sun reached your optimistic ninth house of expansion, opportunity, and all things on the other side of the horizon, you're being reminded of your truth. Aside from being in your element this season — considering Libra is a fellow air sign — you'll be given a slight glimpse at what your future holds. This area of your chart also rules publishing, writing, and entrepreneurship, so this wouldn't be a bad time to work on your website or portfolio.