What's more awkward than running into your ex at a party? Running into your ex on your driveway. And now that Liam Hemsworth's reportedly moving next to Miley Cyrus, that awkward hypothetical just might be a reality for the two exes.

According to The Daily Mail, his ex just so happens to live in a $2.5 million Malibu home next door to the home the two once shared before it was wrecked by the fires in 2018. The publication reports that Hemsworth is reportedly planning on rebuilding the $6.8 million home. While we're unclear on whether or not he's actually planning on moving in, it's hard to imagine he'd want to renovate the home if he didn't want to move in, right? (Elite Daily reached out to Hemsworth's rep for comment on the reported home renovation and possible move and did not hear back in time for publication.)

The fires were what originally brought Hemsworth and Cyrus closer than ever to each other back in 2018. "I call him my survival partner now," Cyrus said of Hemsworth during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in December of that year. "He thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone is for survival. And he was so incredible, he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard."

The house clearly held a lot of sentimental value for Hemsworth and Cyrus, so it makes sense that he would reportedly try to rebuild it. That being said, it doesn't change the fact that his possibly living right next door to Cyrus is bound to make for some super awk run-ins... especially now that fans are speculating her new boyfriend Cody Simpson has reportedly moved in with her. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Cyrus and Simpson on the rumor but did not hear back.)

While there's no definitive proof out there that Simpson is really living with Cyrus, some fans believe he is because of an Instagram story he posted on Oct. 15. The story in question was a selfie of himself standing in a garage alongside the caption, "move in day." Hm... Interesting stuff.

Whether Simpson lives there or not, the fact of the matter is that he is Cyrus' new boyfriend, so running into her ex-husband will could be awkward. I mean, let's not forget about the passive-aggressive jabs Simpson made at Hemsworth on Oct. 22. "I’m very, very, very romantic," Simpson said during an appearance on Australia's Kyle & Jackie O Show. "I don’t think she... she’d talked about how she hadn’t had that kind of an experience in a relationship before."

"I like to be the best boyfriend I can possibly be," he continued. "Especially for her — she deserves that much."

Cyrus, herself, shared a similar sentiment during an Instagram Live she posted alongside Simpson on Oct. 20. “There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with d*cks out there, you’ve just got to find them," she said. "You’ve got to find a d*ck that’s not a d*ck, you know? I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d*cks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this Live.”

Needless to say, both Cyrus and Simpson's comments contain an underlying jab at Hemsworth for reportedly not treating Cyrus as well as they say he should have.

So, yeah. I think it's safe to say any neighborhood potlucks are going to be a little awk.