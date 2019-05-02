Golden couple Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have definitely been through their fair share of battles. The two have been together for close to a decade, and it wasn't always sunshine and roses, but it's safe to say the duo has come far. Now, they've been married for close to five months and it seems as though "marital bliss" may not just be an expression for these two. If Liam Hemsworth’s quotes about having kids with Miley Cyrus in GQ Australia are any indication, they have an even brighter future ahead of them.

Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in their Nashville home back in December 2018. Since then, the two certainly haven't been shy about showing off their love to the world — especially Cyrus. She is, after all, just being Miley. However, her hubby hasn't always been as open with his feelings as she has, so his recent interview with GQ Australia is seriously interesting.

Hemsworth sat down with the magazine for their May 2019 issue to discuss his career, his famous brother (Chris Hemsworth — one of the many Hollywood Chrises), how he lost his home in the California wild fires, and yes, his relationship with Cyrus. Hemsworth gave the magazine an intimate look into what it's like to be married to a pop star, and also revealed that the two aren't slowing down any time soon.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Hemsworth admitted at first that he and Cyrus probably shouldn't start having kids just yet, he did say he wanted quite a few. "Yeah, one day," he told GQ Australia. "Once we don’t have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being."

Then, when he was asked if he had a specific number in mind, Hemsworth responded, "Of kids? 10, 15, maybe 20." I mean, good for them! Honestly, the two of them would probably have the most gorgeous, talented, free-spirited kids out there so if they do have a dozen or so kids, the world might just be a better place for it. Can you imagine a little Cyrus lookalike running around sticking out their tongue? Ugh.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But since kids aren't in the cards just yet for the happy newlyweds, the Australian actor also discussed how they decided to get married in the first place. Hemsworth cites the horrific fire that destroyed their home as the catalyst for their decision to tie the knot. "Just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives," he said. "It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit." Of course, Hemsworth and Cyrus have been together for so long that their wedding wasn't exactly a shock. After all, rumors of the two being engaged first surfaced in 2012, and after a shocking breakup in 2013, their reunion felt like an actual gift.

In short, their wedding was a long time coming — something Hemsworth also told GQ Australia. "I was 18 when I met Miley," he said. "We really fell in love quickly and had a really strong connection from the beginning and I think in the back of my head I knew it was on the cards." Ugh, can you even handle the cuteness?! Hemsworth and Cyrus are totally meant-to-be and there is no changing my mind on this matter.