Put your peace signs up! Your long-awaited music festival weekend is finally just a few days away. You're more than ready to hit the road with your besties and make some memories that will last a lifetime. You planned your outfit months ago. Actually if you're being honest, you started looking for some style inspiration just seconds after buying your ticket. You've seen enough pictures on social media to know that life is about to be legendary, and you're basically walking a runway. Before you go, though, you'll want to look through this last-minute festival checklist, so that you can make all the sweetest memories this festival season.

Spending days in the desert means that there are essentials you have to pack that you might not think of for any other trip. You're going to need a serious nap after this weekend, because the days will most definitely be long. But, planning accordingly will help your flower child soul make it to the shows that last until midnight. Let's be real — you're basically living all your dreams, anyway.

Seriously, you're about to make the world super jealous with your unreal music festival weekend. All of your favorites are going to be in your presence, and you'll be riding ferris wheels and the like in the afternoon between shows. Even if you've never been a fan of camping, you'd do anything for Beyoncé and the other headliners that'll have you in awe. As long as you have these 10 things, you'll be good to go.

1 A Big Hat Urban Outfitters Brixton Field Hat, $58, Urban Outfitters The sun is about to be as bold as the stars who are hitting the stage. So, you'll want at least a few music festival accessories that complement your style while helping you beat the heat. This big hat will surely block out all the sun (And the haters, because unfortunately not everyone is a fan of your favorites. *rolls eyes*), and keep you looking your best. Long days in the desert can be tiring, and your face is going to need a break from all the beauty around you, believe it or not.

2 Platform Espadrilles Tobi Chinese Laundry Zala Nude Suede Flatform Espadrilles, $70, Tobi Comfortable shoes are so needed if you're spending a weekend at a music festival. Truth is, where the festival scene is truly loads of fun, there are also a few things that all those pictures on social media don't tell you. You'll be doing a lot of walking — whether it be from your campsite to the grounds, or roaming between different stages. You'll also be doing a lot of standing, while you're watching all of the artists perform. Be sure to put your feet in something like this pair of espadrilles, that won't leave you in blisters by the end of the day.

3 A Water Bottle S'well Palm Beach S'well Water Bottle, $35, S'well You'll want to make multiple stops at hydration station during festival season. Carrying around a water bottle with you is a power move, that once again, most people don't tell you for your first experience. After all of that scream-singing and running around to all the different fair rides with your besties, you'll be in serious need of a water break. Don't let yourself get dehydrated, and pack a bottle for yourself so that you don't have to find a water fountain. A S'well bottle, in particular, will keep your drink chilled so that you're really always refreshed.

4 A Trendy Backpack Urban Outfitters Colorblock Keeper Backpack, $99, Urban Outfitters You'll have a lot to carry around throughout the day, but holding it all in your hands will feel a bit messy. I seriously suggest that (if you haven't already) you invest in a trendy backpack last-minute before heading to the music festival scene. A color-block one like this will complement your outfit for sure, and help you keep all your stuff in order. After all, you're going to want a water bottle, a few extra hair ties, and a camera on you at all times. But, being hands-free is also so necessary so that you can put those peace signs up for pictures. So, let yourself stay young, wild, and free with this find.

5 A Cute Romper Tobi Lola White Multi Striped Romper, $60, Tobi Still haven't totally figured out your outfit? Don't stress. There are still so many options out there, including this comfortable and cute romper. A look like this is honestly so ideal because you don't have to worry about adjusting several pieces. Put it on in the morning, and start making memories right away. The pressure of the festival runway can so easily get to you, but you'll surely find exactly what you're looking for in time. The key is just to own it. And when in doubt, a graphic tee is always a good idea, too.

6 A Pair Of Sunglasses TOMS Luisa Honey Tortoise Lamination, $139.95, TOMS Seriously, have I mentioned that it's going to be sunny? Sure, you might hit some cloudy weather, too. But, it's spring and summer now, so investing in a pair of sunglasses will be good for way past just this weekend. Maybe you'll go for a cat-eye shape, or something rose-colored to bring all the John Lennon vibes to your social media, too. This pair from TOMS is so stellar, and gives back. So, if you're stuck on what to buy, get yourself some good karma for Coachella while you're making some last-minute purchases.

7 A Pool Float FUNBOY Tropical Palm Tube Float, $49, FUNBOY There's bound to be at least one pool party or beach bash going on this weekend, despite the fact that you're headed for the desert. This tropical tube will be the accessory you need for all of the activities to come. It will be the fun and flirty float that'll carry you straight into all those summer days ahead. Truth is, you didn't just buy a ticket to surround yourself with music. Festivals are the scene for all kinds of art and social gatherings, and you'll want to be prepared for whatever experiences come your way.

8 A Layered Choker Tobi Star Girl Gold Layered Choker, $22, Tobi This weekend, you'll be seeing all the biggest stars, but don't forget all of the little details, too. Your outfit seriously wouldn't be complete without a layered choker, or some kind of delicate accessory that keeps you in the golden state-of-mind. This one from Tobi will surely bring out the moon child in you, because after all, a lot of festival fashion is bohemian. Pair it with a crocheted crop top, or even a colorful-printed dress. You'll be dancing until dawn, and there's nothing like a little sparkle to keep this weekend oh-so-sweet.

9 A Polaroid Camera Best Buy Fujifilm Instant Film Camera, $69.99, Best Buy They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this weekend you'll be taking so many so that you can remember those memories forever and ever. A polaroid camera might seem a little cliché, but hear me out on this one. You'll be surrounded by palm trees, music lovers, and all the good vibes you can find. Why not make your photos feel effortlessly vintage, too? Capturing all the candid moments that you and your besties share will make this music festival experience last so much longer. You're going to come home with so many stories to tell, and pictures to prove that you really were in the presence of Beyoncé. Snapping pictures beyond social media is key.