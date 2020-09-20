When it comes to zodiac signs, Lana Condor's off-screen romance with her current boyfriend is To All The Boys I've Loved Before-levels of sweet. But when it comes to Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's astrological compatibility, the overall vibe may be more "romantic drama" than breezy rom-com. Condor was born on May 11, making her a Taurus. De La Torre's Nov. 24 birthday makes him a Sagittarius. These two signs are diametrically opposed: Taurus is the chill, relaxed homebody and Sagittarius is the go-getter firebrand.

Sure, these signs are similar in that you'll never catch a Taurus' grades slipping and you'll never see a Sag give a boring presentation. When a Sag and Taurus get together, their "go hard or go home" attitude can translate into extravagant dates and an undeniable case for booking the most luxurious Airbnb on vacation. But for the most part, these signs are diametrically opposed.

For one, Taurus is an earth sign. This means that Condor is probably a super hard-worker and a diligent planner. Like fellow earth signs Capricorn and Virgo, she's likely the embodiment of the phrase "no-nonsense." On the other hand, as a Sagittarius, Condor's partner is a fire sign. De La Torre's sign makes him an energetic, creative, passionate whirlwind.

Sagittarius notoriously doesn't like commitment and the monotony of the mundane. They like things like impromptu trips to the tattoo parlor, trying new foods, leather jackets, and rollercoasters. Meanwhile, Taurus thrives on routine and schedules. Their happy place involves drinking their usual latte order at a cozy coffee shop, enveloped in a well-worn, fleece-lined quarter zip. You can see how a Sag-Taurus couple like De La Torre and Condor can be a very interesting match.

Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In this pairing, De La Torre's Sagittarian nature may mean that he craves more freedom and adventure, which can be a big ask of Condor as a stability-loving Taurus. That kind of astrological tension can be difficult to navigate. Still, a Sag-Taurus couple can be successful if the Sag is able to tug Taurus out of their comfort zone. Meanwhile, Taurus is the partner who adds sensibility and organization to Sag's chaos.

Taurus and Sagittarius' opposing natures can make their relationship feel like a lot of work. But with enough sparkly chemistry, patience (of which Taurus has a healthy supply) and drive to make the relationship work (ditto Sag), these two signs can learn a lot from each other and grow together in harmony.