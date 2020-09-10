Lana Condor's Zodiac Sign Makes Her A Down-To-Earth Partner

Couple goals is a phrase that gets thrown around a lot — probably too much, to be honest. But Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship is what people mean when they say it. The two have recently collaborated on some music projects together while offering glimpses of their connection, and let's just say it looks pretty sweet and sensual. That's basically what you'd expect from Lana Condor’s zodiac sign, Taurus (Condor was born May 11, 1997). The To All the Boys franchise actor's also not shy about gushing over De La Torre whenever she has the opportunity. Like, for instance, when she told Cosmopolitan how she can always count on him to be there for her. "He's been by my side through everything," she shared. "He's such an amazing person and has been an integral part of me staying literally sane.” It's that kind of supportive love Taurus truly craves.

Taurus is unique in that they're both an idealist and realist. That's because they're an earth sign, which is grounded and steady but also ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love. As a result, they have a big heart and desire a deep emotional connection. At the same time, they aren't going to just throw caution to the wind or ignore red flags if someone isn't quite right for them. In other words, when Taurus is serious about someone, they mean it. And it's clear that, in the case of De La Torre, there's no question in Condor's mind how she feels about their love. Here’s what else we can surmise about what Condor's like as a partner based on her zodiac sign.

Taurus wants the very best in life.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taurus has a bit of a reputation for being materialistic. But really, it's a case of them knowing what they like and their own worth. This is true when it comes to material things like food and art, or even the best vacation spots, but it also applies to the people who Taurus gives their time and affection to. They only want to invest in people who have sincere qualities, will add to their life, and who'll give them the kind of care and respect they know they deserve. Taurus won’t settle for second best, period.

Taurus will do anything for the people the love

Taurus is also extremely generous, both literally and emotionally. They're natural caregivers who are more than willing to be the strong support system for their partner. There's no safe place quite like a Taurus who you can always count on to be there for you in every way they can — sometimes to the point where they forget to take care of themselves. Because of this, it's important that they're with a partner who appreciates them for their kind and giving spirit, but who also won’t take advantage of it.

Taurus can be ~very~ stubborn.

While Taurus is usually very warm and accommodating, if you cross them or hit on a place where they have strong feelings, get ready to see their stubborn side. Once they've made up their mind about something, there's rarely any changing it — that is until they're ready. This can be very frustrating in a disagreement because the normally chill Taurus suddenly becomes an impassable wall.

Taurus is very sensual and affectionate.

Young Hollywood/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taurus might be frustrating to fight with, but they're the very best to make up with. That's because this sensual sign communicates their feelings best through touch. Taurus is a cuddler who loves to have as much physical contact and affection as possible. They love to kiss and hold hands and love to press up next to their partner while snuggling on the couch. So, when you love a Taurus, be prepared to be the big spoon a lot.

Tauruses like Condor really do make for exceptional partners. They have a huge heart, are loyal and trustworthy, and aren't afraid to show just how much they care. Basically, she’s just as amazing as you would expect.