Lana Condor is moving into new territory. The star is famous for starring as Lara Jean Covey in Netflix's To All The Boys franchise, but now she's expanding her horizons because, from now on, she'll be known as an actress, YouTuber, and a singer. Yes, you read that right. She's got some lovely pipes and her debut single proves it. Since the lyrics are so romantic, fans must be wondering if Lana Condor's "For Real" is about Anthony De La Torre, her boyfriend and frequent musical collaborator. He actually inspired her to share her voice with the world, so it's not a stretch to think he was her muse.

Over the course of the past few months, fans have been getting a glimpse at the star's vocals through collaborations with De La Torre. In February, Condor made her musical debut on his song "Raining In London," which was featured on his EP Find Me. Then, on Aug. 14, Condor teamed up with De La Torre for a cover of Lauv's hit single "I Like Me Better" as part of Awesomeness Films and Capitol Records' To All The Music charity event. Both times, she starred in the song's music videos with him and fans couldn't get enough of their chemistry and beautiful vocals.

In a Feb. 19 interview with People, De La Torre revealed that, since Condor helped him grow as an artist, he wanted to return the favor by getting "her voice out there."

It seems she's been inspired because with the release of "For Real," Condor has officially added being a singer (and a songwriter) to her résumé. The dreamy, indie-pop track was co-written by Condor and musician Andrew Tufano, who also produced the song.

Listen to Condor's debut single below.

In "For Real," Condor sings about knowing you've found the one when you uplift each other to be strong on your own. "The further I get, the stronger I feel. So independent alone at the wheel and maybe because I'm OK without you, that's how I know that I love you for real," Condor sings on the track.

With the song's romantic lyrics and De La Torre influencing Condor's musical journey, it's safe to say her boyfriend may have inspired the track.

Check out all the lyrics below and see for yourself.

VERSE 1

I guess I'll see you, when I see you

When there's time to

When sh*t settles down

Are my tears see through?

Does my heart bleed through?

I learn not to need you each time I leave town

PRE-CHORUS

You know I hate to give you up

You know I'm never home enough

But as I drive up

CHORUS

Wait

The further I get

The stronger I feel

So independent

Alone at the wheel

And maybe because I'm OK without you

That's how I know that I love you for real

That's how I know it's for real

That's how I know it's for real

VERSE 2

You're so much more than someone's someone

You can't believe love is filling a void

In these hotel lobels and these airport lobbies

They serve to remind me our love is a truce

PRE-CHORUS

You know I hate to give you up

You know I'm never home enough

But as I drive up

CHORUS

Wait

The further I get

The stronger I feel

So independent

Alone at the wheel

And maybe because I'm OK without you

That's how I know that I love you for real

That's how I know it's for real

That's how I know it's for real

OUTRO

I always come home

And this hurt always heald

Because darling I love you for real

That's how I know it's for real

Darling I love you for real