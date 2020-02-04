Reality TV is a a strange concept. You see, it's hard to tell how much of what goes down is real, and how much is scripted. For example, when Caitlyn Jenner appeared on the British reality series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2019, the show made it appear as though she wasn't on the best terms with her family. Now, in a new interview, Kylie Jenner shed some light on the truth behind her dad's reality show run. Kylie Jenner's quotes about Caitlyn's I'm A Celebrity stint explain a lot.

In case you need a refresher, there was a lot of drama when Caitlyn appeared on I'm A Celebrity. In addition to the Kardashians being accused of not supporting her on the show, when Caitlyn was eventually voted off, she became the first celebrity in show history to not be met by a family member on the way out. At the time, the apparent snub had fans in literal tears.

Now, Kylie has set the record straight. When chatting with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed she and Caitlyn are closer than ever, she simply wasn't allowed to speak with her dad during the show's taping.

“My dad was the best growing up,” she began. “Never missed a sports game. Took us to school every day, and our school was like 45 minutes from our house.” Then the interviewer asked how often she and her dad talk now. “Like every day,” she said. “Except I couldn’t talk to her for three or four weeks when she did that show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! I watched clips online. It was hard to be out of touch for that long, but I feel like it was harder for her because she couldn’t see us.”

Of course, we already knew Caitlyn and Kylie were doing just fine after the warm welcome home Kylie gave Caitlyn upon her return from I’m a Celebrity. At the time, Kylie and Kendall Jenner set up a gorgeous display of balloons in Caitlyn's living room, proving their was no drama after all.

In addition to giving fans an update on her relationship with Caitlyn, Kylie also used her Harper's Bazaar interview to gush about her relationship with her mother. Apparently, she and Kris are tight these days as well.

“I see my mom almost every day; I was over there last night. I’ll just go by her house. We’re always here working together, doing different things, or taking meetings together," she said.

Apparently, as chaotic and ever-changing as life in the spotlight is, one thing that hasn't wavered is Kylie's loving relationship with her parents.