On Friday, Dec. 6, Caitlyn Jenner seemingly had a disappointing end to her latest reality TV appearance after she was voted off in a double elimination from the U.K.'s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Fans were quick to notice that after she got out of the jungle, none of the Kardashians or other family members appeared to be there to greet her, as is traditionally the case with the show. However, Caitlyn Jenner's I'm a Celebrity elimination reportedly wasn't as it seemed, as the reality star later revealed on social media.

When Jenner was eliminated off of the British reality TV show, fans took to social media to slam the Kardashian-Jenners after she appeared to have no one to greet her afer she got out of the jungle. However, the athlete took to her Instagram Story one day later on Saturday, Dec. 7 to reveal that while her immediate family didn't show up, she wasn't completely alone, as reported by People.

In a clip shared to the social media platform, Jenner showed herself getting dressed up as she said, "Just got out of the jungle, and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it! I haven’t had it in weeks, but when I came out of the jungle I had a lot of friends there."

She then directed the camera to her girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, saying, "I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel … Sophia’s here! Yay!"

Her 23-year-old girlfriend also shared a selfie of the pair shortly after their reunion, writing, "So happy you’re out of the jungle! @caitlynjenner," according to People.

The couple's clarifications come after fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment that none of the Kardashians or Jenners made an appearance following Caitlyn's elimination.

While the Kardashian-Jenners have yet to publicly respond to Jenner's elimination or the backlash surrounding their non-appearance, several fans speculated that the family might have chosen to stay away due to certain things that the former Olympic athlete said about her daughters while on the show.

In addition to revealing that Kylie Jenner spends "$300,000 and $400,000 a month on security, everywhere she goes," she also revealed that she had been estranged from her daughter Khloé Kardashian for some time now, seeming to blame their strained relationship on her transition.

"I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process," Jenner said during an episode that aired Nov. 28. "It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since."

She added, "We were really close, I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are."

Khloé and Kylie have yet to publicly address Jenner's commentary or comment on their relationship with her, but I wouldn't be surprised if we learn more about the family's decision to stay off the show in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.