The Kardashian-Jenners are one tight-knit family. Despite all the drama fans see on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the KarJenners always manage to come out on top both stronger and closer than ever. However, there may be two members of the family who aren't as close recently, and that's Caitlyn Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. The two stars have previously opened up about their fallout, and, after fans believed they were on good terms again, Caitlyn Jenner’s comments about her rift with Khloé Kardashian show there could still be some tension between them.

In the Nov. 28 episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! — on which Jenner is currently a contestant — Jenner got candid about her life in the spotlight since Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007. She talked about how the family needs security "everywhere" they go and how her two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, can't go anywhere without being recognized. "It's sad, but they're used to it. They've been doing it forever," Jenner said.

During their conversation, fellow contestant Roman Kemp asked Jenner about her transition process and whether she came out to her family members one at a time. Jenner said she told her children first, beginning with her son, Brandon Jenner, whom she shares with ex-wife Linda Thompson.

"He said to me, 'Dad, I've always been so proud to be your son, but I've never been more proud of you than right now,'" Jenner said.

Jenner's castmates were incredibly happy that Jenner's son was so accepting of her transition, but Jenner explained her coming out didn't bring her closer to all of her children.

"The only one that was really, and still, even to today can't quite figure it out was Khloé," Jenner said. "Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process."

Jenner didn't elaborate exactly what Kardashian was seemingly upset about, but the star said they've drifted apart in recent years and aren't as close as they were when Kardashian was just a kid.

“Honestly, it’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since," Jenner told her castmates, who then questioned her if Kardashian was thinking about herself rather than Jenner during their fallout. "I don’t know. We were really close. I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are. I really don't know," Jenner responded.

Watch Jenner full conversation with her I'm A Celebrity castmates below.

For Jenner's 70th birthday on Oct. 28, the star had a big birthday bash with all her children, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian. Since Khloé Kardashian was the only KarJenner sister absent at Jenner's birthday party, fans suspected something was up between the two.

However, Kardashian was apparently shooting a commercial around that time, which could explain why she didn't show up, and, according to TMZ, Kardashian did send Jenner flowers for her birthday, so fans were confused where Jenner and Kardashian were OK or not.

Now, with Jenner's new comments on her relationship with Kardashian, things are more confusing than ever.