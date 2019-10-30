Why Did Khloé Kardashian Miss Caitlyn Jenner's Birthday? Here's What We Know

There's nothing quite like a Kar-Jenner party. While some are over-the-top, and others more intimate, each one seems to arrive with lavish presents and plenty of heart-warming photos. Caitlyn Jenner's 70th birthday party was quite the family affair and nearly the entire fam showed up to celebrate her big day. However, one of her famous daughters was noticeably absent from snapshots from the night. If, like me, you're wondering why Khloé Kardashian missed Caitlyn Jenner's birthday, feel free to join me on an investigative journey.

Khloé and Caitlyn have had their ups and downs over the past few years and, at one point, were not even speaking. “She doesn’t want to talk to me,” Caitlyn told Andy Cohen in 2017. “She hasn’t talked to me in, like, two years.” Considering their rocky past, some fans thought Khloé may have skipped the party because she's still harboring bad feelings for Caitlynn.

Koko's absence at Caitlyn's birthday bash was compounded by the fact that nearly all of the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan was there to make some memories. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian all shared snapshots from the night on Instagram.

So, where was Khloé? Well, it looks like the 35-year-old Kar-Jenner sibling actually had a good excuse for skipping out: She was busy putting in work like the boss lady she is.

"I've been shooting a commercial all day but I just found out that the US House of Representatives has officially recognized #ArmenianGenocide !!!!!! This is so huge for Armenians," she tweeted on Oct. 29.

So, there you have it, folks. Khloé was on set filming all day long, which is probably why she couldn't stop by. Not because of any drama.

Turns out, any drama that Khloé and Caitlyn had between theme is water under the bridge at this point. Khloé had nothing but kind words to share about Caitlyn and her new girlfriend Sophia Hutchins in a May 2019 interview. “She’s younger, but like, she’s not bothering anyone. I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”

Sadly, she missed out on the adorable cake Caitlyn was gifted. If you take a closer look, you'll notice the picture on the cake is a throwback of Kendall, Kylie, and Caitlyn, from when the girls were just babies.

Overall, it looks like Caitlyn kicked off "70" in the best way possible: surrounded by loved ones!