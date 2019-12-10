Caitlyn Jenner received a warm welcome home to Malibu from daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner on Dec. 10, when she returned from her stint on British reality show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Caitlyn may have gotten nixed from the show, but she got the ultimate surprise when she opened her front door. Kylie and Kendall Jenner's welcome home surprise for Caitlyn was beyond sweet.

The girls' elaborate plan to surprise Caitlyn involved balloons — and lots of them. The Jenner sisters did it real big and decided to deck out Caitlyn's, filling her entire living room with balloons which collectively spelled out "welcome home." They added a pop of color with pink, gold, and white, balloons on the ceiling as well. Clearly, Caitlyn was very touched, because she shared the special surprise with all of her followers.

"Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner," she wrote on Instagram when sharing a photo of her living room.

Fans were also touched by the sweet gesture, and slid into the comments section of the post with words of praise. "Your family need to be so proud of you!! You did so well x x x," one fan wrote. "See! They came thru! They love you and so do I ❤️," another commented.

Kylie and Kendall's gesture comes after they came under fire for keeping quiet about Caitlyn's stint on I'm A Celebrity. But Kendall wants fans to know she was supporting her dad all the way through.

Kendall clapped back at haters by sharing a photo of Caitlyn on her Instagram Story, writing: "Always rooting for you, strongest person in the world. Just cuz I'm not posting doesn't mean I'm not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill."

Meanwhile, Caitlyn's son Brandon Jenner claimed Caitlyn's exit from the show was fabricated. If you were one of many left in tears after Caitlyn left the jungle on I'm A Celebrity, Brandon says there's no reason to be.

When a fan asked why Brandon didn't show up to support Caitlyn in her final episode on Instagram, Brandon reportedly replied: "Honestly, nobody reached to set it up! I think it might have been a 'storyline' the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That's how that kind of TV works."

So there you have it folks. It looks like the KarJenner kids want nothing but the best for Caitlyn following her time on I'm A Celebrity, and even after getting kicked off the show, she's the true winner here.