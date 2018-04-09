There's nothing like cuddling up with a good read, and Sunday is the perfect day to do just that. Well, judging from Kylie Jenner's photo of Stormi's baby books, it looks like the new mom agrees. Excuse my overused pun when I say, it's lit.

On April 8, Jenner posted a photo via Instagram story of Stormi's baby book collection, and it's a star-studded masterpiece. Works including Jimmy Fallon's Everything Is Mama as well as Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim's Princesses Wear Pants line the wall along with other classic selections.

Um Kylie, may I please be invited to story time?

It's always a special treat when a Kardashian or Jenner shouts you out in a post, and this is certainly no exception. After Jenner posted the photo, TODAY show anchor and author of Princesses Wear Pants, Savannah Guthrie took to Twitter to thank Jenner for featuring her work in the Instagram story.

Guthrie tweeted,

Wow! Happy to be on your bookshelf @kyliejenner!! #princesseswearpants#PWP

The photo also gives us a little peek into Stormi's nursery. Jenner's been teasing us with photos of the baby's room since March 5, when the new mother shared a 10-second photo of a huge heart decoration along with a caption "I love her room."

I do too Kylie, but I absolutely adore the books.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

We may have not gotten the grand tour of Stormi's bedroom quite yet, but a source told E! News in February that Jenner is "obsessed with buying things for the baby and figuring out what the nursery will look like."

So far, so good Kylie.

I don't think I'm being dramatic when I say that I literally live for any photo that involves Stormi Webster. She is literally more successful at two months old than I will ever be in my lifetime, and honestly I'm not even mad at it.

If I'm this obsessed, than I can't imagine what the proud parents Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner must feel like. They clearly love being parents, that's for sure. Scott may be known as a hip-hop enigma, but a source told E! News in February that Scott can't get enough Stormi time.

The source said,

He [Travis] can't get enough and wants to just hold her [Stormi] and stare at her. It's still surreal for him that they created this [child]. He's working a lot but [is] spending time with Kylie and Stormi whenever he isn't. He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything.

Travis Scott may not be a man of many words, but he definitely shows his love through his actions. On April 7, TMZ reported that Scott reportedly paid for six floral sculptures and stands for his mother's upcoming welcome party to celebrate Stormi. Flowers may not seem like a huge expense for a hip hop star like Scott, but TMZ reported that the cost totaled to around $7,145. It's casual.

Since announcing on Feb. 4 she had given birth to Stormi three days prior, Jenner hasn't been able to hide her excitement at being a new mom. Even though she kept us all in the dark during her pregnancy, her and Scott's "To Our Daughter" YouTube video made up for the crippling anticipation over the few months.

Side note: Am I the only one who still watches that video on loop? Yes? Well here it is again in case you want to watch and weep with me.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Looking at Stormi's book collection now, I can't help but wonder what her future bookcase will hold as she gets older. Will she be more of a Jane Austen girl or will J.K. Rowling be more her speed?

Hey Kylie, if you need any recommendations let me know.