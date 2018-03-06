It's pretty wild that an infant has a cooler bedroom than me. Kylie Jenner's daughter is rolling in the good life, and this photo of Stormi's nursery proves it. Fans are thrilled to see Jenner back on social media and sharing intimate details about her and her daughter's life after staying out of the limelight during her entire pregnancy. So far, we know her sweet pea has a gorgeous name and a seriously epic bedroom, because duh. Who do you think we're talking about, here?

Fans first caught a glimpse of Stormi's nursery in the tribute YouTube video "To Our Daughter" that Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott created when Stormi was born. Thanks to some BTS moments, fans knew going into this that butterflies were going to be a BIG theme in the nursery decor. Since then, Jenner has shared numerous photos of butterfly artwork around her home, confirming they're kind of her, Scott, and Stormi's "thing." In her most recent Snapchat, Jenner captured just one wall in Stormi's nursery, but it was enough to prove how much style she really has.

On Monday, Mar. 5, Jenner snapped a 10-second picture of a light pink heart decorated in butterflies and a gumball dispensing bear. Followers could also see a little sliver of a pink, shaggy carpet. Jenner captioned the photo, "I love her room."

Snapchat/Kylie Jenner

Ugh, ME TOO. In early February, a source told E! News that Jenner was "obsessed with buying things for the baby and figuring out what the nursery will look like." Her plan was to keep the color scheme fairly neutral with just a few touches of light pink. The source added, "She wanted it to be very clean and simple."

According to another insider, Jenner has been doing great as a mom and enjoying the help of her family and a nurse for her baby. The insider said,

She has a baby nurse that's been helping out and that gives her little breaks and some guidance. Her sisters have been very helpful and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to feeding and fussiness. They talk all the time and are comparing notes on how to get Stormi on a feeding and sleeping schedule.

Another source told E! News,

It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving being a mom and watching all of the little things that Stormi is doing each day. She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

According to reports, Scott feels similarly. The source added,

He [Travis] can't get enough and wants to just hold her [Stormi] and stare at her. It's still surreal for him that they created this [child]. He's working a lot but [is] spending time with Kylie and Stormi whenever he isn't. He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything.

So far, fans have caught glimpses of Stormi on both Jenner and Scott's Instagram feeds and agree she could not be more beautiful. Scott recently shared a close-up of little Stormi with the caption, "Our little rager !!!"

Jenner also shared a picture of herself holding Stormi on her first month birthday, writing, "My angel baby is one month old today."

There's no denying, this child is so, SO loved. Fans are rejoicing to see Kylie back on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and our fingers are all the way crossed in hopes that Stormi (and her nursery!) will make more than a few appearances next season.

