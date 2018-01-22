Kylie Jenner's 'KUWTK' Scenes About Privacy Prove She's Always Staying Quiet

It's been a thrilling time trying to figure out if Kylie Jenner is actually pregnant or not, hasn't it? That was sarcasm, and Kylie has been ruining my life since September. Unfortunately, I think the starlet will keep us guessing a little while longer. The fact that this rumor (which is getting harder and harder to deny) has been circulating for four months, is a big indicator that she will spill the news only when she's ready. In addition, Kylie Jenner's scenes on Keeping Up With The Kardashians about privacy prove that she's always down to keep things quiet.

Although Jenner seems like one of the most overexposed celebrities out there, she actually keeps things pretty low-key. She even admitted to her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she didn't think she was meant to be famous and wanted to live a "normal" life. She said,

Some people are born for this life, and some people aren’t, and I just know I’m not supposed to be famous. Like I can feel it deep down inside.

Living Kylie Jenner's life does seem completely overwhelming, but it struck fans strange that she went from posting a selfie a day to basically nonexistent. If the pregnancy rumors are true, this would completely keep in line with what Jenner has wanted for her life. According to an exclusive source from People, Jenner is purposely staying out of the spotlight and doesn't plan on confirming the reported pregnancy until she gives birth. The source said,

Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness... Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.

Welp, we are four months down... does this mean two more to go? Besides these sources, Jenner has hinted on various episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she enjoys her privacy and prefers to keep things under wraps. Below are three scenes from the show that prove Jenner won't be talking about the reported pregnancy any time soon.

1. When she hid her lip fillers from fans for forever.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

While it's Jenner's discretion what she wants to share about herself — she kept her (very obvious) temporary lip fillers secretive as long as she could. This was the first big secret Jenner kept from fans.

In the scene above, you can see Jenner blatantly avoid talking about the lip fillers. This means Kylie isn't afraid to keep some personal things to herself.

2. When she admitted she wants to live a low-key life on a farm.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Jenner has spoken a few times about living on a farm one day. She loves animals, privacy, and living quietly. If the reported pregnancy rumors are true, this would be the perfect time for Kylie to start living the life she's always supposedly wanted.

3. When Kris Jenner asked if they should arrest a girl who was taking pictures of Kylie.

On Jan. 14's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the drama surrounding Jenner was very suspicious. Kris Jenner was doing interviews for the show when she got a frantic phone call from her youngest daughter. One of Jenner's employees was sneakily taking pictures of her and it was a BIG DEAL. Kris went rushing out asking if they should have the employee arrested.

This was a giant clue for fans who believe Kylie's reported pregnancy to be true. Specifically, when Kris says, "There's always someone trying to exploit a certain situation." What "certain situation" is this employee trying to exploit, Kris?

Obviously, we won't get any confirmation about Kylie's reported pregnancy until she absolutely is ready to dish. Until then, we'll keep rolling our eyes at every photo of Kylie obviously hiding herself.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.