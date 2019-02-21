It's been a disorienting 24 hours. Ever since reports broke claiming Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian again — but this time, reportedly with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods — the world has been topsy-turvy. Elite Daily reached out to Thompson and Woods' teams for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication. No one knows what to think, though, especially Kylie Jenner. The cosmetic mogul is reportedly at a loss, which seems to be written all over her face according to fans who follow her on social media. Kylie Jenner's first Instagram after the Tristan and Jordyn cheating rumors is giving me major melancholy vibes, and I get it. It's not every day your best friend reportedly hooks up with your sister's boyfriend.

Facepalm.

To bring you up to speed, TMZ first reported Woods and Thompson attended the same party on the night of Sunday, Feb. 17. Thompson was reportedly in Los Angeles to spend Valentine's Day with Khloé and their baby daughter, True. Things took a turn when Woods and Thompson reportedly began flirting and even reportedly made out. According to various sources, Woods then returned to Thompson's home where she stayed for several hours. When Khloé heard about it, she reportedly called things off with Thompson immediately.

People magazine reported the entire Kardashian family is "furious" with Woods, and apparently, she's officially moved out of Kylie's house. An insider shared, "Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister. They were inseparable, and always together." The insider added, "Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around."

Everyone in the famous family has remained fairly quiet on their social media accounts since the cheating rumor broke, but Kylie jumped on her Instagram stories the night of Feb. 20 to post a video of her stellar abs and this bummer facial expression.

She also shared a photo of The Tot baby pajamas that appear to have been gifted to her by the brand.

While fans are surely reading into everything Kylie does right now, the selfie video could simply be muscle memory for the youngest Jenner. She is rocking some killer animal print loungewear and maybe felt like the people just had to know about it. Meanwhile, according to People, more and more sources are claiming Woods and Thompson did hook up, including some of the Kardashians' close friends.

“When they first started hearing on Monday that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it,” one source explained. “That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made up rumor.”

Obviously, the rumor prompted the family to do their own recon. The insider claimed, "Several family members reached out to people they believed had been at the party. And they were told it was true.”

Photos of Woods still remain on Kylie's feed, so fans know she hasn't wiped her clear from her life just yet.

This rumor is honestly as fascinating and dramatic as a Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale.