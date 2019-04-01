"Self-made" is not a word most people would apply to the Kardashians. The siblings were born into wealth and privilege, and in the case of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, they literally grew up on a TV show. So when Forbes named Kylie Jenner the world's youngest self-made billionaire, the internet's reaction was a big, "Wait, what?" Jenner has repeatedly defended the title, saying that she made all of her money on her own. But now, Kylie Jenner's comments about having "a lot of help" reaching billionaire status is the admission people online have been waiting for her to give.

In an interview with The New York Times, all of the Kardashian women got together to talk about their money. First of all, LOL they have so much money. Second, this is where the family finally addressed a bunch of the criticism they've received lately. Khloé and Kim Kardashian both addressed Jameela Jamil's criticism of their continued promotion of meal replacement dieting products from companies like Flat Tummy Co. (Their responses were kinda lame.) And Kylie Jenner, when pressed, admitted that the "self-made" title she was given isn't entirely accurate.

Jenner was named the world's youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes this past March, all of that money being credited to the success of Kylie Cosmetics. People reacted with a big question mark because it's clear to most people that Jenner is not self-made. After all, Keeping Up With The Kardashians started when she was 9 years old, quite literally putting her in the public eye for the majority of her life. The success of Kylie Cosmetics is, in part, thanks to the platform she already had, as are all of the sisters' business ventures. Even Dictionary.com tweeted that Jenner technically isn't self-made because that word entails not getting any help, which she did have, thanks to her famous momager and family.

Jenner previously defended her title by saying that all of her Kylie Cosmetics money was made on her own, adding that her parents cut her off financially when she was 15 years old.

Jenner told Interview Germany in March, "There’s really no other word to use other than ‘self-made’ because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under."

She did say in the interview that she was a "special case" thanks to the family she was born into and her large platform of fans, but she still maintained that she was entirely self-made.

"I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15," she said. "I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited … and I am very proud of that."

But when The New York Times pointed out the fact that it was Kris Jenner who took her to get the Kylie Cosmetics name trademarked when she was 15 and came up with the Lip Lit idea, Jenner admitted her privilege makes the self-made title not quite as fitting.

“I can’t say I’ve done it by myself,” Jenner admitted. "If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform."

Kylie Jenner's work ethic and business acumen is no joke and undeniable, but, girl... that's the point everyone's been making the entire time. Glad you caught up!