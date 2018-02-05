By now, I think the entire world knows that Kylie Jenner announced that she gave birth on Sunday, Feb. 4, but if you think everyone is just going to go back to their regular routine, you're absolutely wrong. This is a momentous occasion and people can't simply go back to their ordinary lives. There are too many things we haven't found out yet! What's the baby's name? Who are the godparents? What outlandish baby accessories will baby Jenner-Scott be sporting? Well, that last one I can sort of answer for you, so you're welcome. That's because we know that Kylie Jenner's baby stroller is beyond expensive and even more beyond extra, and I kind of love it.

According to People, Kylie Jenner's little lady will be riding in style with a CYBEX by Jeremy Scott stroller that sources say is "pink, boasting a pattern featuring cherubs, dollar signs, gold wheels and gold wings." Um, first off, yes. Also, YES. Just yes, yes, yes.

If you're like, "I need that stroller in my life," you're not alone (I want it and I don't even have a kid). But scoring wheels like this is going to set you back just a little bit. The three-in-one Priam stroller system has like, a million different uses (like a car seat, a baby carrier, and a footmuff, whatever that is), so maybe the price tag is justified.

Kidding, it's still expensive AF, and it will set you back $1,700 if you'd like to add it to your baby inventory.

Oh you know, just most people's entire rent for a month, NBD.

If you're thinking that this stroller better look magical, well, it does:

Is there an adult-sized version of this stroller, I wonder? Asking for a friend.

The stroller might look familiar to Mindy Kaling fans, who uses this stroller for her daughter, Katherine Swati. She took to Instagram to show off her daughter's sweet ride:

Kaling captioned the photo,

First walk. Gold rims and wings. Thank you @itsjeremyscott@cybex_global#CYBEXbyJeremyScott

It's official: celebrity babies are just getting cooler and cooler swag each year. I'm absolutely not jealous. Not at all.

The ridiculously pricy stroller fits in perfect with the rest of Jenner's baby accessories, though. An insider told People that "Her nursery and baby items are all super girly and she loves pink for the baby,” and a second source added, “The nursery is pink, pink and pink.”

Girl is obviously going to have style, but we already knew that.

When Kylie finally announced the birth of her daughter, social media rejoiced because it meant that we were right all along, and all of the countless hours spent coming up with theories were not all done in vain.

Her Instagram post was so, so sweet and gave her reasons on why she remained so quiet about her pregnancy. She wrote,

I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how.

Kylie, you are so forgiven! Seriously, we completely understand why you stayed out of the limelight and kept us all out of the loop. No hard feelings at all.

But maybe you can all just do us this one, small favor? Just as a gesture to show you appreciate us all understanding why you dropped off the face of the earth for the last several months?

Please, please, please. Can you just give us some klues on what you decided to name your baby? Is your daughter's name Butterfly? Mariposa? Posie? A combination of all three?

Whatever you do, please don't keep us waiting for the next six months, or we might just lose it.