We can learn a lot about a couple based on the way their bodies interact with each other. Often times, their bodies tell a completely different story than their words do. That's why we had an expert decode everything and anything there is to know about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's VMAs body language for Elite Daily. While the two arrived separately to the show, they did sit side-by-side and at one point, they even shared a brief kiss that was caught on camera.

Just recently, Jenner clapped back at an Instagram user who claimed her dad, a mover, had inside scoop on a potential breakup between Jenner and Scott. "YALL. Remember how my dad is a mover, and moves all the Kardashian/Jenner's?????? Well home boy spilled the tea and told me that TRAVIS SCOTT AND KYLIE SPLIT," wrote a now deleted Twitter account @lisabootylisa. "He said they moved all of Travis' sh*t out of her house. Shouts to my dad for keeping up with the Kardashian's." Jenner responded directly to the claim by writing, "obviously fake. sh*t was never moved i never gave anyone any tequila."

So, according to Jenner all is well between the couple and, TBH, I'm taking her word for it... because why wouldn't I? But, obviously, we still want all of the details on their relationship we can gather from their VMAs appearance. Naturally, I had to ask Elite Daily's friend, Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, to tell us everything there is to know about the couple based on their body language at the event.

On his own, Scott goes for an affected look. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brown notes that, in this picture, Scott "can’t stand up straight and [has] a glazed over, emotionless look on his face."

When she's flying solo, Jenner looks poised. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to Brown, Jenner's also trying to maintain a certain image for her fans. "She’s doing her best to look like a star," she asserts. "Her ankles are crossed, giving her that sexy, submissive look. And then she highlights that by covering her crotch and boobs — adding a little intrigue."