Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott apparently fell in love all over again while Jenner was pregnant with their daughter, Stormi. The couple was famously quiet about their lives over the last nine months, but now it looks like they're both comfortable with posting online more. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's first photo together since having Stormi was posted on Scott's Snapchat on Thursday, Feb. 15, and despite the fact that they're both wearing medical face masks blocking half of their facial expressions (why, Kylie?), they look v happy! The caption on the black-and-white selfie is just a bunch of letters scrambled together. Maybe Stormi wrote it???? LOL, JK. She's literally only 15 days old.

Jenner has been posting on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat a lot more frequently ever since she announced her pregnancy and the birth of Stormi on Feb. 4. Kylie Jenner's first Instagram since giving birth was two photos of her sitting in a car. And in true Kylie Jenner fashion, her Adidas tracksuit matched the leather seats in her car. She left the photos without a caption, but it still raked in over 1 million likes because people are probably afraid she'll disappear again so they're showing her all the love they can muster.

Scott posted this selfie of him and Jenner on his Snapchat story on Feb. 15.

Travis Scott/Snapchat

Although they do seem very happy together, Jenner and Scott aren't currently living together. According to People, they're in no rush to get married or live together. They're currently just focusing on the family they've started and making sure Stormi is well taken care of. A source told the outlet, "Kylie and Travis are not officially living together. He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy." They added, "They’re not in rush. They’re just enjoying their little family."

Jenner's social media hiatus has officially come to an end, but she apologized to her fans for keeping them in the dark for so long in a statement released the same day she announced the birth of Stormi. (Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4.)

She said in the statement,

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.

Jenner gave birth to baby Stormi on Thursday, Feb. 1. She and Scott confirmed all of this in a heartfelt video called "To Our Daughter" posted on Sunday, Feb. 4. According to Us Weekly, Jenner is a "natural" and loves being a mom already. A source told the outlet, “Kylie is a very hands-on mom and very involved. Stormi has been sleeping very well and a lot.” Pair this with the info that Jenner and Scott fell in love all over again thanks to their daughter, and it seems like the Jenner/Webster family is in straight-up bliss right now.