Rumor has it Stormi's parents are still into each other, and I have so many questions. On Feb. 2, a source for E! News reportedly claimed exes Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are "still madly in love" a year and a half after their breakup. "You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there," the source reportedly claimed. "Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy."

But don't get your hopes up just yet. Though the two reportedly spend plenty of time together as they co-parent their three-year-old daughter, they're reportedly not looking to rekindle things — at least, not right now. "Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together," the insider reportedly added. "They aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now." Womp, womp.

Ever since they hit it off at Coachella in April 2017, the makeup mogul and the rapper have kept fans questioning their relationship status. Jenner announced their split in October 2019 after months of breakup rumors, but fans are still constantly on the lookout for signs these two haven't called it quits for good. And apparently, there's still hope.

Jenner and Scott first sparked reconciliation rumors just three weeks after Jenner announced their breakup. "Kylie and Travis are doing very well," a source for E! News reportedly claimed at the time. "Everyone thinks they are back together or already are." Of course, those rumors never panned out.

Then, in March 2020, a source for Entertainment Tonight reportedly claimed that, once again, the couple was officially back on. "The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," the insider reportedly claimed. "Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it. At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together." And once again, those rumors seemingly proved false.

The two kept the rumor mill churning throughout 2020 with sweet birthday posts and flirty IG comments, but neither Jenner nor Scott has discussed their relationship status publicly since October 2019. And while it seems clear to me the co-parents are on good terms, it's a total mystery whether they will ever actually give their romance another shot. A girl can dream though!