It seems like only last week that Kylie and Travis were rumored to have called it quits, but to be fair, that news is actually from three weeks ago. Hollywood moves quickly, and now people are wondering if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together. In the past three weeks, Travis dropped his long-awaited new single, "Highest in the Room," Kylie released her totally-unexpected hit single, "Rise and Shine," and according to E! News, these two may have decided to kiss and make up, too.

Though TMZ reported on Oct. 1 that the rapper and the mogul were both single and had been apart for some time, a source told E! News on the same day that the split wasn't official. "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," the source said. Three weeks later, on Oct. 21, an insider informed E! News that all may be well with the pair. "Kylie and Travis are doing very well," they said. "Everyone thinks they are back together or already are." Elite Daily reached out to reps for Jenner and Scott about the E! News rumor but did not hear back in time for publication.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn't the first time that E! News has reported rumors of reconciliation. On Oct. 10, a source revealed Jenner and Scott were "still separated" but having "conversations about getting back together." People also reported five days later that the duo was still spending plenty of time together post-split because of their daughter, Stormi. "They're a great team," a source told People. "And it's a good sign that they still enjoy hanging out." The family of three even stepped out for a Jack O'Lantern festival on Oct. 18, where they were joined by Jenner's older sis Kourtney and Kourtney's two youngest kids, Penelope and Reign.

And now, just three days after their Halloween outing, these two are rumored to be an item once again. "They haven't made anything official," the E! News source clarified, "but it doesn't seem like much has changed. They love being together with Stormi and are happy doing that." Later, the same source added, "Travis has been around the last few days and things are going well. There are very positive vibes between them." The maybe-couple is apparently planning to take their 20-month-old daughter trick-or-treating together and are "looking forward to it."

Fans aren't the only ones who will be happy to see these two back and better than ever — it seems as though the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan is rooting for them to reunite. The same source who told People that Jenner and Scott were co-parenting well together revealed that Jenner's family is hoping the two will work things out. "Her family wants them to be together," the source divulged. "Travis might not be perfect, but he's a great partner and dad. Everyone would be upset if Kylie can't figure things out with Travis." Um, same! Here's hoping this rumor isn't just a rumor and that Stormi's parents have decided they're better together.