Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stans, listen up. Hope is not lost for this couple! A reported Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott relationship update reveals that they might get back together, and it could even happen soon. After processing the sad news of their split, this is music to my ears. Of course, I want what’s best for both of them — but at the same time, I’d love to see Jenner and Scott work things out. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Jenner and Scott for confirmation, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

A source spoke to E! News on Oct. 10, claiming that Jenner and Scott are “still separated” but having “conversations about getting back together.” Apparently, both stars believe they’ll reunite eventually. "They both know it's inevitable, they just needed some breathing room to work out a few of their issues," the source claimed. “They want to make it work and have both expressed they miss each other and are still in love with one another."

Um, OMG! When Jenner confirmed the breakup rumors on Oct. 1, I wasn’t sure what to think. Like, was this a full-scale permanent separation, or just some intentional time apart? I’ll admit, I wasn’t optimistic at first… but now I’m starting to think this whole split could be just temporary.

Reportedly, Jenner and Scott broke up because they weren’t on the same page about their future. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby,” a source claimed to People on Oct. 2, while Scott was reportedly more focused on his music career. Plus, they may still have held some residual hard feelings from the past. “[Kylie] still has trust issues with Travis,” the source added. “He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs.”

At first, some people blamed the split on Scott, and rumors surfaced that he had been cheating on Jenner. But on Friday, Oct. 4, Scott addressed the situation on his Instagram story, writing, “It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true.” Jenner affirmed that she and Scott were “on great terms” and focusing their energy on their daughter, Stormi.

Jenner and Scott were together for more than two years, and in that time, they became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about power couples. In September 2019, they starred in a sexy cover shoot for Playboy, where they spoke candidly about what made their relationship work. “You’re my best friend,” Jenner told Scott in the interview. “Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.” She also said that they had “a lot of fun together” and shared similar creative visions and goals.

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say I’m rooting for this couple. They both seem very mature about doing what’s best for them, and I hope they keep their family’s health and happiness as their first priority. But this update makes me super excited to see what might happen next. Here’s hoping that Jenner and Scott will be back and better than ever soon!