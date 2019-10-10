Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

There's no doubt dating in the digital age makes just about everything more complicated, but it's time to face the facts: Social media rules our world. For celebrities, that means their personal lives are continuously plastered across the internet. When it comes to a mega-famous couple like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, fans are watching their every move (aka, social media post) like hawks. That's why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's social media interactions are the talk of the town... and that town is Hollywood.

It goes without saying fans were shook when reports of Jenner and Scott's breakup first surfaced on Oct. 1, only to be confirmed by Jenner in a tweet two days later.

With every breakup comes the aftermath, which often ends up splayed across social media. The couple's eagle-eyed fans never miss a moment of romance, relationship woes, or the occasional salty comment. So join me in diving into the complicated romance saga of Jenner and Scott.

May 3, 2017: Things get Instagram official Well, sorta. Scott first appeared on Jenner's Instagram page in May 2017 in a photo taken at the Met Gala. It may have been a group shot, but it fueled dating rumors that were already raging after the pair was spotted getting close at Coachella. This Met Gala group photo was a big deal because it proved these two were not afraid to let people know they officially ran in the same circles.

June 2017: The pair flaunts matching tattoos If there was any doubt about the pair's commitment to one another, this sealed the deal. Scott and the makeup mogul put their relationship in ink... literally. After Jenner and Scott shared photo of their matching butterfly tattoos on Snapchat, it was clear these two were in it for the long haul. “They recently got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles that they were showing off to their friends and family,” an insider told People at the time. “They were super affectionate and Travis was constantly kissing her on the cheek and whispering in her ear. Their relationship seems to be getting stronger and they’re closer than ever." Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Scott's teams regarding People's report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

July 11, 2018: Scott gushes over Jenner's 'Forbes' cover Jenner made major waves in 2018 when she became the youngest self-made billionaire of all time. NBD! It was a proud moment for Jenner's biggest stans, but no one was prouder than her boyfriend, who was sure to say just that. "CANT BE MORE PROUD," the rapper wrote on Twitter.

Nov. 28, 2018: Jenner Hypes Scott's 'Astroworld' tour Get you a girl who will promote your arena tour to her 140+ million followers. Jenner did just that in 2018, when she attended her boyfriend's Astroworld tour and proudly snapped a photo smooching the rapper on the cheek. Fans loved seeing the reality star shine a light on her bae's music career.

Feb. 14, 2019: Jenner shows off Scott's elaborate Valentine's Day display In what might be the most over-the-top Valentine's Day display of all time, Scott decorated Jenner's house with massive floral archways in 2019. The photos were gorgeous, and Jenner was sure to tag the rapper and give him due credit. "must be dreaming!! 🌹," Kylie captioned her post, which truly did look to be what dreams are made of. With their baby Stormi sitting under the archways, the photo was just about the most heart-melting thing ever. Plus, Scott dropped some major dough to impress his lady. It wasn't the first time he filled her home with flowers — he's estimated to have spent roughly $39,000 to $51,000 on his elaborate floral displays.

March 19, 2019: The pair gets flirty on Instagram Rumors that Scott was cheating on Jenner were swirling in early 2019, but the couple put the speculation to rest when they flaunted a full-on flirt-fest on Instagram. When the lip kit mogul slipped into a sultry see-through number and shared a snapshot to Instagram, her boyfriend immediately took notice. Scott commented the post with the heart-eyes emoji, proving all was well in their world.

Sept. 10, 2019: Their last pre-split posts Before their October 2019 breakup, Scott and Jenner had been cooking up a super steamy magazine spread with Playboy. About a month before the split, Jenner posed with her man sans clothes while promoting the newest issue of the magazine. "When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon," Kylie wrote below the post, and tagged her boyfriend. This photo shoot was HOT HOT HOT, and I would never have guessed that their relationship was about to cool off.