Feeling good today? Let me ruin that for you with this painfully cringeworthy video of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner avoiding cheating rumors. Jenner and Scott were spotted by TMZ reporters out with their daughter Stormi leaving Los Angeles restaurant Sweet Chick on Thursday, March 21. While the only person who's peppering me with questions while I'm on a date is maybe my mom, Scott and Jenner's date received a little more attention. In fact, one TMZ reporter took it upon himself to follow Scott and Jenner around for the day. (Click here for the video.)

Of course, he wasn't just following them around doing nothing. No, instead, he decided to ask them zillions of questions that they ignored (shocker!) while he filmed them walking to their car... twice. In the first video, Scott and Jenner are walking through a parking lot over to one of their cars.

As they were walked, they kept their heads down. Their body language shows that they're not interested in having a conversation. But the reporter decided to ask pretty much all of the questions America's been wondering for the past month anyway. He said:

How are you guys doing? Good to see you guys together! Kylie, Travis, are you guys good? How is everything? Travis, everything good with you guys? It’s great to see the family back together, Kylie. You guys look beautiful! The most amazing, fantastic.

They didn't respond to anything, quickly got in the car, and presumably drove away.

Next, TMZ reporters caught Scott on his own walking down a street with their daughter Stormi in his arms. As Scott walks Stormi towards the black Range Rover that he ultimately buckles her up in, the reporters decided to ask him all about the mother of his child's personal life:

Travis, how are you doing? Hey Travis, how's things with you and Kylie? Travis, do you know if Kylie is going to continue her friendship with Jordyn?

Once again, they received nothing but radio silence in response to their incessant questioning.

For those of you who haven't been keeping up with all of the Scott/Jenner drama, let me give you a little run down.

On Feb. 28, TMZ claimed that Jenner reportedly accused Scott of cheating on her after coming across some shady DMs that he'd sent to other women on Instagram.

The timing of this couldn't have been worse as it happened shortly after news of the whole Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson scandal broke out.

“She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like,” a source told People, adding that, “Travis says he didn’t cheat.”

Scott's reps maintain that the rapper has been faithful to his billionaire girlfriend by denying any claims that he cheated to ET.

To reportedly prove his loyalty to Jenner, the rapper also went so far as to delete his Instagram (though now it's back up). TMZ reports that he also even gave her a shoutout on stage a few days after their reported fight.

Whether or not they're outwardly saying anything about their relationship status, it's nice to see that the two are at the very least spending time together. Even if they're being followed by insatiable paparazzi the whole time