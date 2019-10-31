It's official: Kylie Jenner owns Halloween. The makeup mogul has slayed every costume she's put on this spooky season — which is a lot — but it's her Little Mermaid look that legit has me saying "Wow." Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie's Disney princess costumes are the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.

Jenner channeled her inner Ariel on Wednesday, Oct. 30, while Richie looked stunning as Sleeping Beauty. Of course, these were no regular costumes that they bought at a Halloween pop-up store, but glamorous ensembles that featured real jewelry and were accentuated with flawless makeup.

"Ariel grew up," Jenner captioned a series of Instagram pictures that showed off her seashell bra, green skirt, and bright red wig.

The lip kit maven was clearly as obsessed with her costume as I am, because she couldn't get enough pics of herself in character. Jenner added a handful of pics and videos to her IG Stories set to the song "Under The Sea" from the popular Disney film. Did I mention she even had a Flounder purse? No, OK, well she did and it was everything.

If this isn't proof that Jenner can pull off any hair color, I don't know what it is.

Richie, meanwhile, posed for an Instagram Story wearing an off-the-shoulder, white and pink dress and a mini tiara. "Did someone ask for Snow White?" she wrote alongside the snap.

Sofia Richie on Instagram

Richie looked just like a real-life Sleeping Beauty with minimal makeup, blush pink lipstick, and her blonde hair flowing in loose curls. While she didn't show off any props, I can imagine her dancing around with a rose at the party she and Jenner attended.

Jenner and Richie weren't the only ones who went all out for this princess-themed party. Their pal Stassie Karanikolaou dressed as Cinderella, Yris Palmer went as Belle, and Victoria Villarroel rocked a Princess Jasmine costume.

It's safe to say the ladies had a fun night because, after the party started, there were no more pictures or videos. Kudos to them for putting their phones away.

Jenner's other Halloween 2019 costumes included a Playboy bunny, and Madonna, both of which she executed perfectly. I'm stoked to see what she and her daughter, Stormi, dress as when they go trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Since Stormi has already rocked her mom's Met Gala ensemble, perhaps she'll go with a more toddler-friendly look for the actual event.