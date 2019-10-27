Kylie Jenner’s 2019 Halloween Costume Recreated An Iconic Pop Music Moment

Halloween is all about the fun and creative costumes. If you still don't have your costume picked out for the big day yet, don't fret. There are many places to get inspiration for your ideal get-up, such as all the celebs who are known to go all-out for the holiday. Kylie Jenner is always looking like a queen on Halloween, and this year is looking to be no different. Kylie Jenner's 2019 Halloween costume was an awesome recreation of an iconic pop music moment.

Dressed as singer Madonna, Jenner recreated a hugely memorable 2003 MTV Video Music Awards moment with her friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, who dressed as Britney Spears. Jenner showed off the pair's brilliant costume idea in an Instagram story. In the video, the duo dances to Madonna's "Like a Virgin" together, and even share a kiss just like Madonna and Spears did on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards over 15 years ago.

Jenner gets it just right with all the details in her costume. With a blonde wig tied in a bun, a black tank top, black pants, and red lipstick, her resemblance to Madonna's early 2000s style is uncanny. Karanoikolaou, on the other hand, donned Spears' all-white look. Her corset top was complemented with a white skirt and a matching pair of gloves. These besties hit a slam dunk with their matching costumes this year, and fans are absolutely loving it. And to take the looks a step further, the BFFs even recreated that iconic on-stage kiss between Madonna and Spears that rocked the pop culture world back in 2003. Check out the clip that Jenner shared on her Instagram Stories below.

It really is like being transported back to 2003 and reliving that iconic Britney Spears and Madonna moment!

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

This isn't the first time that Jenner has impressed fans with her creative costume ideas — she's had many unforgettable Halloween looks over the years. Last year was extra special, since it was her daughter Stormi's first time dressing up for the holiday. Jenner had asked Twitter what the duo should dress up as, writing, "Any ideas on what me and Stormi should be for Halloween? I'm stuck." There were many suggestions — from Wilma and Pebbles from the Flintstone's to Kim Kardashian and North West — but she ended up matching with her adorable daughter as pink butterflies.

Kylie looked incredible in the pink skin-tight bodysuit and wings, while rocking a short black bob and strappy pink pumps. Stormi wore a pink satin onesie with little wings that looked just heavenly. The same year, Jenner and Stormi also showed off another costume, dressing up as storm clouds. Little Stormi wore a gold outfit representing the lightning, while Jenner wore a fuzzy white cloud dress and held Stormi's matching lightening bolt.

Since Halloween is just getting started, I'd keep an eye out for all the other costumes that celebs will be showing off as they hit the town. Jenner will surely have another mother-daughter costume moment with Stormi, and it's bound to be absolutely adorable.