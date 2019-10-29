Could Kylie Jenner be the queen of Halloween? The Lip Kit maven's all-out, epic ensemble for her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou's Playboy-themed bash just proved she might be the celeb who is doing the most this spooky season. Kylie Jenner's Playboy bunny costume is picture perfect.

On Monday, Oct. 28, Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to document her getting-ready process ahead of Karanikolaou's party. One video showed the makeup mogul getting her long, dark hair done, while another gave a closeup look of her blue contacts that really completed the look.

"Stas said i'm having a Playboy party pull up," Jenner captioned an Instagram Story that showed her dancing in the mirror in her costume while holding a silver flask. For her look, Jenner sported a sleeveless, black bodysuit, matching stockings, white wrist cuffs and, of course, a bow-tie and bunny ears.

Perhaps Jenner felt inspired by her October 2019 Playboy cover shoot with Travis Scott? Regardless of what her thoughts were going into the celebration, the self-made billionaire looked nothing short of perfect and nailed even the minor details of her costume. Just see for yourself below and prepare to want to change your Halloween costume last minute to mimic Jenner's look.

See what I'm saying? Inside Karanikolaou's Playboy bash, themed cocktails — including the Hefner, Playmate, Stassiebunny, and Forgive Me Father — were served.

Jenner had some big shoes to fill on Monday night. Hours prior to putting on her own costume, the reality star shared a half-dozen photos and videos of her daughter, Stormi, wearing a replica of Jenner's 2019 Met Gala gown, complete with oversized feather sleeves and a purple wig.

"My baby!!!!!!!!" Jenner captioned the series of photos. "I cant handle this!!!!"

Thousands of Jenner's followers flooded the comments section of the post and gushed over how Stormi won Halloween hands down.

Jenner's Playboy costume wasn't her first of 2019, either. She and Karanikolaou dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears, respectively, on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Jenner and Karanikolaou even recreated the mega pop stars' iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Awards moment when they exchanged a kiss on stage.

As you can see, the two absolutely slayed the looks, and even got some dance moves down pat.

Jenner is known to have more than one Halloween costume each year. Last year, she and Stormi matched in skeleton pajamas one day and went all out as butterflies the next day.

"My baby butterfly," Jenner captioned an adorable snap of her and the toddler at the time.

Jenner seems to be staying busy — and positive — following her October split from Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed in a tweet that she and the Astroworld rapper ended things on good terms and are currently focusing on raising their daughter together.

With Halloween still two days away, there's a good chance Jenner will be rocking additional costumes, so I'll be here refreshing her IG page until then!