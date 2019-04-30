Today, April 30, 2019, marks Travis Scott's 28th birthday! And Kylie Jenner says she wants a second baby with Travis Scott in her Instagram post in honor of him. In honor of her bae's birthday birthday, Jenner posted a carousel of adorable pictures of herself and Scott along with pretty much the most epic caption I've ever read in my entire life. Read it for yourself here:

watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s f*ck around and have another baby. 🤪

Let's unpack this incredible post together for a second here. For the starters there's the fact that she referred to him as her "real life bestie & hubby." Hubby! I mean, this is classic behavior for the two of them. Jenner and Scott have both endlessly confused their fans by continuously referring to each other as husband and wife, even though they're not married (as far as we know).

Then, of course, there's the biggest bombshell of them all: the last sentence in which she blatantly tells him (and the rest of the world) that she wants to have another baby with him. In case you missed it, she literally said: "let’s f*ck around and have another baby."

And Scott was into it! "Love u mama/Wifey," he wrote in the comment. "We shall rage 4ever 👸🌍🚀"

Even DJ Khaled chimed in to share his excitement for the growing weekend. He wrote, "Bless up the FAMLY !" That's right, dude! This family might be growing.

Other stars like Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow also chimed in with warm birthday wishes for Scott in the comments section.

The two have really made a huge turnaround since March 2019 when they were plagued by rumors that Scott might have been unfaithful to Jenner. If you remember correctly, that timing was also when the whole Jordyn Thompson/Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson drama was going on so, yeah, it may have been a super difficult time for Jenner.

As far as the drama between Jenner and Scott goes, TMZ claimed that Jenner had reportedly accused Scott of being unfaithful to her after finding some unsavory DMs he had allegedly sent to other women on Instagram. Scott reportedly temporarily deleted his Instagram as a result of the argument.

“She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like,” a source told People at the time, adding that, “Travis says he didn’t cheat.”

Luckily, it seems as though Jenner has decided to take Scott's word for it and move on with their relationship as though nothing happened.

"Kylie is considering the cheating rumors about Travis to be ‘white noise’ and she knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family,” an insider told Us Weekly on Apr. 17, 2019. “Her and Travis are in a great place and she has no intention of breaking things off with him. He’s a very proactive dad and is involved in Stormi’s life.”

Congrats to the happy family!