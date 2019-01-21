While Kylie Jenner has been celebrating Stormi’s first birthday (and doing so in the most baller fashion on a tropical getaway, I might add), fan speculation that she has a second baby on the way has been spreading like wild. It all started when she posted one harmless little tweet on Jan. 21 teasing some “exciting” news — but before you get too excited about Stormi’s potential sibling, note that Kylie Jenner’s response to fans asking if she’s pregnant very quickly shut that possibility down.

Jenner's tweet read, "I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy." Certainly, with phrases like “something really exciting” and “can’t wait to share,” it’s easy to see why fans were quick to assume the star might be pregnant. And it’s not like the rumor popped up out of nowhere — during an Oct. 6 Snapchat Q&A session, Jenner stated that she wants another baby. Meanwhile, an anonymous source told People that Jenner and Scott are gearing up for another child. “There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later,” the source claimed to People, though neither publicly addressed the rumor. According to the source, Scott is making an effort to make family more of a priority than his career. “Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi,” the source claimed in the interview to People.

On Jan. 21, Kylie took to Twitter to shut rumors down about a second pregnancy announcement, saying:

Even though it hasn’t even quite been a year since Jenner gave birth to Stormi, it’s not really surprising if the rumors were true about her eagnerness to grow her family. After all, the makeup mogul’s older sisters Kim and Kourtney both had three children in a span of five years. And speaking of her siblings, a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that Kylie and Khloe may both be trying to get pregnant again soon, though neither sister has offered any comment on the rumors. Stormi and True were born just a little over two months apart, which begs the question, will their next pregnancies to overlap?

According to ET’s source, Jenner and Scott are trying to time her next pregnancy right based on his touring schedule. "Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he's finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby," the source claimed to ET. “They want to have another child soon so it's close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he's busy on the road," though neither have commented on the rumors.

Given that the rapper's tour finished up Dec. 22 in Portland, Oregon, it’s safe to say the couple could be adding another baby to the family soon. And apparently, if rumors are true, Jenner is already brainstorming some names. During her October Snapchat Q&A with BFF Jordyn Woods, she said, “I haven't found anything that I 'love' love… But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name.”

But wait — what about that exciting new project Jenner is gearing up to share? If it’s not a pregnancy announcement, what could she possibly be revealing? There have been several different theories, according to Cosmopolitan, including a possible baby clothing line as well as her long-awaited marriage to Scott. Other popular guesses include a skincare line, a fragrance, a cookbook, and of course, a new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration. It seems we’ll just have to be patient for now until she breaks her silence on whatever she’s been "cooking up" — because no, tragically, it’s apparently not a bun in the oven (pun intended — you’re welcome).